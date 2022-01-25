Strong return game: Brookline’s Caroline Driscoll back on the ice for senior season

As excited as the Warriors were for Driscoll to achieve her longtime tennis goal, her choice to lace up skates again was icing on the cake.

In October, Caroline Driscoll committed to play tennis at the University of Denver. After that decision was checked off her to-do list, the Brookline senior made another important one.

“I played hockey for so many years of my life,” Driscoll said. “Now that I kind of know what I’m doing with tennis after high school, I just felt like I really wanted to come back and play for [Brookline coach] Nick [Sama] and play for the team because they’ve done so much for me.”

As a freshman, Driscoll was a key part of Brookline’s 2018-19 team that went 11-9-2 and qualified the MIAA Tournament for the first time since dropping its co-op with Newton South. Driscoll was believed to be a player who could keep that success going.

But Driscoll’s attention volleyed between hockey and tennis, the two sports she took up in kindergarten. Driscoll was not just one of the best youth tennis players in Massachusetts, but one of the best in her recruiting class nationally. The tennis community held Driscoll in high regard, and as a freshman, she knew if she focused on tennis, a college roster spot was well within her grasp.

So despite the high of her freshman campaign, Driscoll dropped hockey and focused solely on tennis. Her coach and team understood.

“I knew her sports path was going toward tennis,” Sama said. “It made sense for her to focus on tennis, to follow her dreams and get a scholarship to play D1.”

The decision worked out: Driscoll won last year’s USTA/NE Winter Sectional Championships and found herself ranked in the top 35 in the nation and third in New England. She played for Brookline High’s team as well, where she was undefeated at first singles her junior season and earned Globe All-Scholastic honors.

Caroline Driscoll (center) and fellow senior captain Julia Janowski lead Brookline onto the ice for a game against Framingham. Matthew J Lee/Globe staff

After Driscoll committed to Denver, no one would have blamed her if she relaxed a bit. Instead, she told old hockey teammate and current captain Olivia Boyd and Sama that she was interested in taking to the ice.

“I’m really proud of her and really happy for her tennis career, but I was also super excited to hear that she was coming back this winter,” Sama said.

Suiting up for Brookline this season also gives her a chance to play with her sister Madeleine, a sophomore who also balances tennis and hockey. Their older sister, Anna, who graduated last year, is a big reason why Driscoll played her freshman year, and she wanted to have that same experience with her younger sister.

“I can see how much this means to her,” Sama said. “Not only for her, but for her school and her teammates, and to be able to play with her sister has been really special for her this year.

Amazingly, Driscoll’s hockey skills didn’t fade after two years away. She has four goals and five assists for the 6-6 Warriors, and is tenacious going after the puck at the boards.

“She’s really come into her own over the past couple weeks and has really taken that next step to where she was as a freshman,” Sama said.

Caroline Driscoll (left) has smoothly transitioned back to the ice after not playing the past two seasons. Matthew J Lee/Globe staff

Returning to the ice has even been a benefit to Driscoll’s tennis.

“I think my movement on the tennis court has gotten a lot better since I came back to playing hockey,” she said.

Serving alongside Boyd and junior Julia Janowski as captains, Driscoll is hoping to lay groundwork to return Brookline to the tournament and build upon after her graduation.

“We’re a really strong team,” Driscoll said. “We’re pretty young, but we have gotten a lot better since the season started. We’re beginning to blend as a team together.”

Ice chips

▪ Jessica Driscoll credits her late brother, Ryan, for her love of hockey. The siblings would spend hours each day after school shooting in the driveway of their Tewksbury home, with Ryan playfully critiquing Jessica’s form.

Ryan, who played hockey at Central Catholic, died in an automobile accident in June 2019, a day before Jessica’s 15th birthday.

On Monday night, Central Catholic and the Methuen/Tewksbury co-op played in the third Ryan Driscoll Memorial Fund game, tying 1-1, at the ICenter in Salem, N.H.

“I try to treat it like a normal game, but it definitely means more to me than any other game,” said Jessica, a senior captain for Methuen/Tewksbury who has committed to play at Rivier.

“It was my last time playing in the game, but I’m glad that the tradition will continue on to honor and celebrate his memory. Every time I go out on the ice, he’s on my mind.”

“It’s obviously very emotional, even if you try to treat it as a regular game,” Methuen/Tewksbury coach Sarah Oteri Doucette said. “She’s so strong and pretty outgoing, not shy with her feelings or thoughts. Even throughout all of it, she’s been amazing and I couldn’t say enough about her.”

▪ Connor Brickley never expected to be coaching girls’ hockey. But he did anticipate the Cape Cod Furies would be successful. The Everett native, who starred at Belmont Hill and the University of Vermont, played 81 career games with the Florida Panthers and New York Rangers before starting Endless Potential Skills Academy in Orleans.

He knew the level of talent because a number of the players had worked with his skills academy. On a roster that lists 10 eighth-graders, the No. 14 Furies are off to a 6-1-2 start while conceding just 12 goals.

“Our core team is predominantly eighth-graders, which is great for our team and the program,” Brickley said. “I rely on them pretty heavily, and they know that. I expect them to play the best version of themselves. It’s been exciting for me. It’s one of the biggest reasons that I took the job in the first place, having such a good, young core group.”

Sophomore goaltender Olivia Avellar is the anchor in the back, senior captains Julia Weiner and Charlotte Manganaro lead by example on and off the ice, and eighth-grader Gaby Basset represents the team’s top offensive threat.

Correspondents Cam Kerry and Olivia Nolan contributed to this story.