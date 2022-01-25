Tom Brady says there’s ‘a lot of joy’ in not playing football, spending time with family

Brady told Jim Gray most of his decision will come down to how his football career affects his family.

Tom Brady wasn’t ready to talk about stepping away from football after the Buccaneers lost to the Rams in the NFC Divisional Round on Sunday, but he offered some thoughts about his upcoming retirement decision on his Let’s Go podcast on Monday.

“It pains her to see me get hit out there,” Brady said of his wife Gisele Bündchen, as transcribed by the Tampa Bay Times’ Rick Stroud. “And she deserves what she needs from me as a husband and my kids deserve what they need from me as a dad.

“I said this a few years ago, it’s what relationships are all about. It’s not always what I want. It’s what we want as a family. And I’m gonna spend a lot of time with them and figure out in the future what’s next.”

Brady and the Buccaneers lost a heart-breaker to the Rams, falling 30-27 after a late rally fell short when Matthew Stafford led a last-second field-goal drive.

“It’s tough to lose a game that comes down to the end like that, but it’s just the reality of pro football,” Brady said on Sunday. “It’s a tough sport, it’s tough to win, it’s tough to win these games, it’s tough to win the next week’s games, it’s tough to win two weeks after that.”

On Monday, Brady told Gray the Buccaneers deserve his best and that he should step aside if he feels like he’s giving anything less.

“Playing football, I get so much joy from, I love it,” Brady said. “But not playing football, there’s a lot of joy in that for me also now, too, with my kids getting older and seeing them develop and grow. So all these things need to be considered and they will be.”