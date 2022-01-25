fb-pixel Skip to main content
baseball hall of fame

Watch the moment David Ortiz learned he was a first-ballot Hall of Famer

Updated January 25, 2022, 1 hour ago
David Ortiz (right) retired after the 2016 season.Jim Davis

On Tuesday night, David Ortiz heard those special words.

“I’m calling you from Cooperstown, New York ...”

The Red Sox shared a video from the moment Ortiz learned he would be inducted to the Baseball Hall of Fame as a first-ballot candidate on Tuesday night.

You can watch here:

After hearing that the Baseball Writers’ Association of America decided he was a Hall of Famer, Ortiz immediately stood up in celebration with tears in his eyes.

He turned to his right and hugged his close friend, countryman, and former teammate Pedro Martinez. He turned to his left, to his agent Fern Cuza, and got another hug.

Finally, he sought out his father, Leo, who was by his side throughout his baseball journey, for a long embrace.

Ortiz became the fifth Red Sox player to gain entrance to the Hall on the first ballot, joining Wade Boggs, Pedro Martinez, Carl Yastrzemski, and Ted Williams.

