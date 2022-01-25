With an all-around effort, Yirsy Queliz points St. Mary’s girls’ basketball to victory over Bishop Feehan

“She’s a tremendous player,” St. Mary’s coach Jeff Newhall said of Queliz. “To have that type of defense, tenacity, basketball IQ, and be a point guard, it makes all of us look good on most nights.”

The junior point guard gave the Spartans everything they expect and then some, racking up 21 points, 8 assists, 8 rebounds, and 4 steals to orchestrate a convincing 64-48 road win over the Shamrocks in Attleboro.

When St. Mary’s needed to control the pace and patiently move the ball Tuesday night, Yirsy Queliz was there to calmly get the offense in motion. When the Spartans needed to aggressively attack the rim and put pressure on Bishop Feehan, Queliz was there to spearhead the effort.

Advertisement

Junior Kellyn Preira added 17 points and junior Niya Morgen chipped in 13 for the No. 4 Spartans (14-2, 8-0 Catholic Central), who built a 17-9 lead after one, 31-17 advantage at halftime, and 50-34 cushion through three.

Niya Morgen of St. Mary's (left) and Bishop Feehan's Mary Daley have their eyes on a loose ball. Gretchen Ertl for The Boston Globe

Senior Camryn Fauria (23 points) paced the No. 10 Shamrocks (10-2, 5-2), scoring 17 in the second half. Bishop Feehan started the fourth quarter on an 8-2 run to cut the deficit to 52-42, but Queliz promptly dove for a loose ball, found Preira inside for two free throws, and converted inside herself off the glass to help seal the win.

Queliz, a four-year starter who has offers from Northeastern and Sacred Heart University, was poised, under control, and in command. She and Preira teamed up on multiple occasions in the second half, as the Spartans used their athleticism and finesse at the rim to wear the Shamrocks down.

Fauria and Lydia Mordarski (8 points) have anchored a high-flying Shamrocks offense that came in averaging 71.6 points per game. Bishop Feehan relies heavily on getting out in transition, but St. Mary’s largely negated fast breaks and played the game the way it wanted.

Advertisement

Kellyn Preira (left) scored 17 points against Olivia Olson and Bishop Feehan. Gretchen Ertl for The Boston Globe

Queliz buried a contested 3 and baseline jumper late in the first half to cap a 10-0 run that followed a 6-0 Bishop Feehan flurry. Every time the Shamrocks made some noise, the Spartans quickly regained momentum.

After a disappointing road loss to Bridgewater-Raynham last Wednesday, Newhall implored his team to respond in another hostile road environment at Bishop Feehan. He said the Spartans played one of their best games of the season Tuesday in large part because of what happened in that B-R game.

“When we went to B-R, it was a long ride,” Queliz said. “After we lost, [Newhall] said we didn’t get off the bus. We got off the bus this game.”

Andover 53, Tewksbury 34 — Anna Foley’s 22 points helped lift the No. 2 Warriors (9-0) to victory in Merrimack Valley Conference action.

Blue Hills 27, Tri-County 24 — Freshman Bella Sulfaro (9 points) and sophomore Bridget Devine (8 points) lifted the Warriors (8-6) over the Cougars in a Mayflower Conference victory.

Boston Latin 51, Latin Academy 39 — Lauren Choy scored 15 points to lead the Wolfpack (3-2) to a nonleague road victory.

Canton 63, Mansfield 56 — The Bulldogs (8-3) won their seventh straight contest behind 31 points from Fay Gallery.

Cardinal Spellman 57, Martha’s Vineyard 32 — Kaci Belmont scored 21 points and Alyssa Belmont added 16 points to lift the Cardinals (5-7) to a nonleague road win.

Dedham 51, Westwood 44 — Senior guard Avery O’Connor poured in 42 points as Dedham (2-9) secured a Tri-Valley League win.

Advertisement

Dennis-Yarmouth 54, Barnstable 46 — Freshman Jaylene Pires scored a career-high 21 points, powering the unbeaten Dolphins (7-0) in Cape & Islands League play.

Dover-Sherborn 61, Ashland 50 — Erica Hills logged a career-high 22 points to pace the Raiders (4-5) in the Tri-Valley League win.

Dracut 60, Chelmsford 48 — Ashlee Talbot (18 points), Brodie Gannon (15 points) and Emma Felker (14 points) propelled the No. 17 Middies (11-2) to a Merrimack Valley Conference road win.

Duxbury 38, Hanover 34 — Freshman Lyla Peters drained three 3-pointers in the fourth quarter and Amanda Donovan (10 points) converted six of her eight free throws in overtime to lift the Dragons (6-4) to the Patriot League win.

East Bridgewater 60, Cohasset 45 — Junior Phoebe Katilus had a monster night with 28 points and 14 rebounds in the South Shore League win for the 15th-ranked Vikings (9-1).

Falmouth 51, Sandwich 48 — Tishana Blackwood (16 points), Teegan Lind (15) and Rachelle Andrade (12) led Falmouth (5-4) to the Cape and Islands win.

Fenway 68, Brighton 17 — Junior guard Sierra Cherrie led the Panthers (4-0) to a Boston City League victory with 19 points.

Fontbonne 40, Ursuline 34 — Sophomore Lilly Blow recorded a double-double with 15 points and 11 rebounds to lead the visiting Ducks (2-7).

Foxborough 69, Milford 30 — Freshman Kailey Sullivan (23 points) led the Warriors (6-4) to a Hockomock League victory over the Scarlet Hawks.

Hopkinton 61, Millis 44 — Kiki Fossbender (14 points), Brooke Dougherty (12 points), Lauren Cho (12 points), and Lexy Trendel (10 points) led the Hillers (5-3) to the Tri-Valley League win.

Advertisement

Malden Catholic 64, Notre Dame (Hingham) 56 — Seniors Kayla Jackson (19 points, 10 rebounds) and Lily Mineo (15 points, 17 rebounds) produced double-doubles to lead the Lancers (9-1) to a Catholic Conference victory over the Cougars.

Medfield 63, Norton 46 — Kate Olenik led Medfield (7-2) with 22 points, 4 steals and 4 assists in the Tri-Valley victory.

Minuteman 43, Innovation Academy 31 — Annie Brosnan (18 points) and Alice Dalton (15 points) powered Minuteman (7-2) to a Commonwealth win at home.

Mt. Alvernia 56, South Shore Christian 26 — Junior Emily Shea scored a career-high 24 points and knocked down five 3-pointers to lead the Mustangs (3-7) to a nonleague win over the Warriors.

North Andover 54, Haverhill 33 — Hannah Martin logged 20 points, 7 rebounds and 4 steals for the visiting Scarlet Knights (6-3) in the Merrimack Valley Conference victory.

North Quincy 52, Hingham 47 — Sophomore Orlagh Gormley totaled 26 points as the No. 13 Raiders (10-0) rallied late to nab a Patriot League victory on the road.

North Reading 44, Manchester Essex 33 — Junior Faith Newton logged a double-double with 15 points and 15 rebounds as North Reading (5-7) picked up a win in the Cape Ann League.

Norwell 53, Rockland 37 — Junior forward Sarah Cashin tallied 25 points as the No. 18 Clippers (12-1) took down the No. 16 Bulldogs (9-3) in a South Shore League clash in Rockland.

Advertisement

Norwood 61, Bellingham 30 — Villanova commit Meg Olbrys set a new career-high with 30 points in the Tri-Valley League win for the No. 3 Mustangs (11-0).

Old Rochester 56, Case 29 — The Bulldogs (9-1) earned a South Coast Conference win behind 17 points from Maddie Wright and 10 points from Caroline Brogioli.

Oliver Ames 57, King Philip 32 — Jasmyn Cooper (8 rebounds) and Sarah Hilliard (7 rebounds) tallied 14 points apiece as the fifth-ranked Tigers (9-1) stormed to a Hockomock League road win. Anna Murphy (13 points, stellar D) and Kaydance Derba 10 points, 8 boards) were contributors.

Rising Tide Charter 40, Falmouth Academy 31 — Eighth-graders Johnny Tompkins (23 points) and Raeghan Blake (11 points) helped the Herons (5-2) earn a Cape & Islands win.

Salem Academy 43, Excel Academy 17 — Kianny Mirbal Nunez (21 points) and Cindy Shehu (20 points) combined for almost all of the offense for Salem Academy (8-3).

Scituate 48, Plymouth North 42 — Grace Love (14 points) knocked down four 3-pointers in the fourth quarter and overtime to help the Sailors (7-5) win a close Patriot League matchup.

Seekonk 40, Bourne 33 — Ally Dantas scored 21 points to propel the host Warriors (4-7) to a South Coast Conference win.

St. John Paul II 59, Sturgis West 11 — Olivia Marchand’s 21 points helped spark the Lions (7-4) in a commanding Cape & Islands win.

Swampscott 53, Gloucester 24 — Senior Sophie DiGrande put up a game-high 24 points in the Northeastern Conference home win for the Big Blue (7-2).

Walpole 58, Brookline 41 — Juniors Haley Brigham (13 points) and Catie Hurley (11 points, 12 rebounds) lifted the No. 19 Timberwolves (9-2) to a Bay State Conference victory over the Warriors.

Watertown 40, Winchester 33 — Sophomores Emily Collins (10 points, 10 rebounds) and Sadie Stone led Winchester (10-4) to the Middlesex win.

Whitman-Hanson 62, Quincy 27 — Seniors Rose MacKinnon (13 points), Lauren Dunn (12) and Abby Martin (10) led the Panthers (12-0, 9-0) to the Patriot League win as they continue to move through their season undefeated.

Sarah Barber, Ethan Fuller, Vitoria Poejo, and Joseph Pohoryles contributed to this story. To report scores, call 617-929-2860/3235 or email hssports@globe.com. Tweet scores @GlobeSchools.

Trevor Hass can be reached at trevor.hass@globe.com.