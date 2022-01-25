China cracks down on rumors, celebrities as Olympics loom

(Bloomberg) -- China has kicked off fresh efforts to regulate online content, days before the start of the key Spring Festival holiday and Beijing Winter Olympics.

The Cyberspace Administration of China’s monthlong campaign will target web content that violates laws and punish related accounts and platforms to cultivate a “healthy” environment for Chinese New Year, it said in a statement Tuesday. The Beijing games are scheduled to commence on Feb. 4, coinciding with the week-long holiday that begins Jan. 31.

The regulator will crack down on online rumors, child pornography and “ill-natured” activities such as feudal superstition, it said. It also pledged to prevent celebrities who had engaged in illegal or unethical activities from taking part in entertainment shows and live broadcasting and monitor fan group accounts for “irregularities.”