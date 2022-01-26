Boston startup with video game treatment for ADHD plans to go public

Akili Interactive, which developed the first FDA-approved prescription video game, plans to go public by merging with a special purpose acquisition company.

The Boston startup, a leader in the emerging field of digital therapeutics, said Wednesday it plans to raise as much as $412 million by combining with a SPAC called Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I. If completed as planned, Akili would be worth $1 billion after the merger.

The 10-year-old company has raised $230 million in private funds and developed EndeavorRx, a video game approved by the Food and Drug Administration for children with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, or ADHD. Doctors can prescribe it to kids 8 to 12 years old who have been diagnosed with ADHD and have demonstrated an issue with attention.