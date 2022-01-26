Fed says interest rates will rise ‘soon’

When rates do rise, the cost of borrowing to buy a home or a car will go up, as will the cost for businesses to borrow for expansion. By taking some steam out of the economy, the Fed hopes to ease the pressure on prices, making staples such as food, energy, and housing easier to afford.

What the Fed did: Officials said “it will soon be appropriate” to begin increasing rates. This was widely expected because consumer prices are climbing at the fastest pace since the early 1980s. Analysts say the first rate increase, of 0.25 percentage point, will almost certainly come in March.

Federal Reserve officials just wrapped up their first monetary policy meeting of the year. As expected, officials said they would likely start increasing interest rates soon to get inflation under control. Here are the key points from the statement the Fed released Wednesday at the end of the meeting.

Until then, officials are leaving the range for their benchmark interest rate at 0 to 0.25 percent, where it has been since the pandemic hit in early March 2020. The Fed likes to give financial markets plenty of notice when rates are going to change.

Advertisement

What the Fed didn’t do: Officials didn’t specify how quickly or how high they expect to boost rates. Analysts expect three or four 0.25 percentage point increases this year, beginning after the Fed ends its next meeting, scheduled for March 15-16.

Where things stand: Two main factors are responsible for soaring consumer prices: Supply chain disruptions caused by COVID, and the extraordinary amount of stimulus money Congress delivered to American households.

Fed officials can’t fix the supply problems, but they can drain money from the economy to prevent it from overheating.

The central bank has nearly wound down its massive purchases of Treasury bonds and mortgage securities. The buying program was initiated early in the pandemic to keep money coursing through financial markets. That extra support for the economy is no longer needed. The Fed said it will reduce its purchases next month and end them in March.

Advertisement

In a separate statement, the Fed said it expects to begin reducing its massive $9 trillion in holdings “after the process of increasing the target range for the federal funds rate has begun.”

What the Fed said about the economy: In their statement, officials said economic growth and employment have continued to strengthen.

“The sectors most adversely affected by the pandemic have improved in recent months but are being affected by the recent sharp rise in COVID-19 cases,” the statement said. “Job gains have been solid in recent months, and the unemployment rate has declined substantially.”

What else? Chairman Jerome Powell is scheduled to hold a news conference at 2:30 p.m. Check back here for updates after he speaks.





Larry Edelman can be reached at larry.edelman@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeNewsEd.