Galvin accuses Fidelity of lax vetting of investor applicants

Secretary of State William Galvin’s securities division has filed an administrative complaint charging Fidelity Brokerage Services with “half-hearted and lackadaisical” vetting of applications it has received from investors asking to be approved to trade complex and risky securities, such as options. “Fidelity’s application review system allowed customers to submit multiple applications, each time with the information altered until the customer met the requirements to be approved,” Galvin’s office said in a press release. In one case, an applicant filed 13 times in one month “with inflated financials, investment experience, and employment information” that Fidelity reviewers failed to notice, the press release says. In a statement, Fidelity said it disagrees with Galvin’s “characterizations” of the company’s vetting processes, which it described as effective. Fidelity looks “forward to addressing and resolving this matter through the administrative process,” it said. — SEAN P. MURPHY

ENERGY

Eversource to launch geothermal project in Framingham

Eversource unveiled plans on Wednesday for a geothermal pilot project this year to provide heating and cooling for about 100 residential and commercial customers in Framingham’s Concord Street neighborhood. The pilot project, approved by the state Department of Public Utilities in 2020, will study whether a geothermal network can be used to replace or augment traditional heating fuels such as natural gas or oil. The geothermal system that Eversource is proposing would use wells, pipes, and pumps to pull the earth’s heat out of the ground to warm buildings in the winter and pump heat from buildings into the ground during the summer. — JON CHESTO

RETAIL

Wayfair has a new chief technology officer

Wayfair, the Boston-based home furnishings retailer, has promoted Fiona Tan to be the company’s new chief technology officer, to succeed Jim Miller in the role. Tan will take over for Miller in March, but he will stay on through June to help with the transition. Tan, who is based in California, joined Wayfair in 2020 as global head of customer and supplier technology and has worked closely with Miller as his planned successor in the CTO role. Tan was hired away from Walmart, where she was a technology executive for more than six years. — JON CHESTO

TOYS

Mattel to manufacture Disney princesses again

Mattel shares rose more than 4 percent Wednesday after the company won back the license to produce toys based on Disney Inc. princesses and the “Frozen” movies. Mattel announced a multiyear global licensing agreement with Disney on Wednesday and said it expects the new collection to go on sale at the beginning of 2023. The news is a homecoming of sorts for Mattel, which had lost the princess and “Frozen” rights to rival Hasbro in 2016. Mattel, the second-largest US toy company, has seen sales rebound after tumbling early in the pandemic. The company, known for its Barbie and Fisher-Price brands, said in October that it expected full-year sales to increase by about 15 percent, up from an earlier forecast of 12 percent to 14 percent. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

AVIATION

Boeing lost billions due to problems with the Dreamliner

Boeing reported a $4.16 billion loss for the fourth quarter as the financial fallout of production flaws in one of its best-selling planes, the 787 Dreamliner, grew much worse. The aircraft maker took a charge of $3.5 billion to cover additional delays in delivering copies of its 787 jetliner and compensation for airlines that are still waiting to get their planes. The company said manufacturing problems with the 787 will add $2 billion in unusual production costs, double an earlier projection. Boeing is coming off a year in which aircraft sales rebounded after a slump caused by the grounding of its 737 Max airliner and a pandemic that crippled air travel. The Chicago-based company still finished far behind European rival Airbus in delivering new planes last year, partly because of the 787. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

AUTOMOTIVE

Nissan to recall small SUVs over wiring problem

Nissan is recalling more than 793,000 small SUVs in the United States and Canada because water can get into wiring which, in rare cases, could start a fire. The recall covers Nissan Rogue SUVs from the 2014 through 2016 model years. The Rogue is Nissan’s top-selling vehicle in the United States. The US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says in a documents that water and salt can enter a wiring connector in the driver’s foot well, causing corrosion. The corrosion can disable the driver’s power window or power seat, cause the all-wheel-drive warning light to come on, or drain the battery. Government documents posted Wednesday say Nissan has seven reports of fires or “thermal incidents.” Nissan says owners whose vehicles have the symptoms, smell a burning odor or see smoke should park outdoors and call Nissan Roadside Assistance to have the vehicles towed to a dealer. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

MOBILE PHONES

Apple tops in China again

Apple was China’s top-selling smartphone brand in 2021′s final quarter, industry research showed, taking top spot in the world’s largest mobile market for the first time since 2015. The newly released iPhone 13 helped Apple out-sell Chinese rivals Vivo and Oppo after Huawei Technologies Co. plummeted down the rankings, Counterpoint Research said in a report Wednesday. Apple’s sales in the country surged 32 percent even while the overall domestic market shrank 9 percent, hurt by chip shortages and an economic slowdown that have constrained both production and consumer demand. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

CHIPS

Intel gets EU antitrust fine dismissed

Chipmaker Intel scored a decisive legal victory Wednesday in a long-running battle against European Union competition watchdogs after a court reversed itself and threw out a billion euro antitrust fine issued more than a decade ago. The EU’s General Court annuled the 1.06 billion euro fine ($1.43 billion at current exchange rates) that competition regulators issued Intel in 2009 for allegedly using illegal sales tactics to shut out smaller rival AMD. It was the General Court’s second decision on the case, after the bloc’s top court ordered it to take another look at its earlier decision. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

LUXURY

Centuries-old Baccarat, founded by Louis XV, may be sold

Baccarat’s owners are considering options for the centuries-old French luxury crystal maker, including a potential sale, after receiving takeover interest, people familiar with the matter said. Founded by royal decree of King Louis XV of France almost 260 years ago, Baccarat’s exclusive products can be found in hotels, restaurants, private residences, yachts, and private jets. Those include chandeliers that cost about $155,000 apiece, whiskey decanters that sell for $1,315, and champagne coolers priced at almost $6,000, according to its website. — BLOOMBERG NEWS