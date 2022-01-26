The man who lights up the Fourth

David Mugar, though, will be tuned in to a very different kind of music.

Tonight, the Hatch Shell will glow like a welcoming urban hearth while silvery music pours across the Esplanade and into the homes of millions watching Boston’s Fourth of July celebration.

In the crackle of his walkie-talkie when one of the 800 people working on the Fourth has a question only he can answer, in the beep of his cell phone when an urgent weather update is transmitted to him, in the happy clamor of more than 200,000 spectators gathered by the banks of the Charles River, Mugar will hear the sweet sounds of his creation coming together again.

Numerous conductors have raised the baton on this day to lead the Boston Pops Esplanade Orchestra through a star-spangled medley - the late Arthur Fiedler, John Williams and Keith Lockhart among them - but since 1974, the true maestro of the Fourth has been David Mugar.

“It is his event,” says Kenneth Clark, the pyrotechnician who has produced the fireworks display since 1983. “Would it happen without him? I really don’t think it would.”

This year, as in every year since he lit up the slumping Fourth of July concert with the addition of fireworks, Mugar will not only serve as executive producer of the show, he will pay for it. Over 24 years, he has parted with millions of dollars, just to give his home city a memorable night of patriotic pizzazz. He will kick in around $ 500,000 for today’s event alone.

But the dollars are easier to count than the hours. The ruddy, 58-year-old businessman is the mastermind of the Fourth, fussing paternally over every detail. On Independence Day, David Mugar has not one free moment. In the weeks leading up to today, nothing, but nothing, involving the event escaped his attention.

Example: Emerging from the twilit interior of the Hatch Shell after a lengthy planning meeting 10 days ago, restlessly looking around for something else to do, Mugar suddenly said: “Let’s go clean his ears.”

The lobes in question, it turned out, belonged to the statue of Fiedler that sits a short distance from the Hatch Shell. Mugar rubbed an invisible speck of dirt from the statue, murmuring, “Everybody who comes here wants to touch his schnozz or his ears.”

A celebrated but curmudgeonly figure who died in 1979, Arthur Fiedler had many fans but few close friends. David Mugar was both, and his continuing stewardship of the Fourth is, in part, a legacy of their friendship. An undertow of melancholy tugs at Mugar as his gaze lingers on the statue of Fiedler.

“I told him before he died, ‘I just want you to know, I’m going to keep this going,’ " Mugar says softly.

But how Mugar keeps that pledge may be about to change in a very big way.

One enduring hallmark of Boston’s Fourth of July celebration has been its singular lack of commercialism. Mugar has seen to that, by always picking up the tab. Corporate sponsors’ signs that dot the Esplanade for other Pops concerts are taken down for the Fourth. Nor is commercial intrusion from the skies welcome: Mugar reacted with memorable fury last year when an H.P. Hood Co. blimp hovered over the celebration.

But during an interview with the Globe at his Berkeley Street office, Mugar admitted that he is now entertaining the revolutionary idea of opening up Boston’s Fourth of July celebration to corporate sponsorship after next year’s 25th anniversary.

He has been impressed, he said, that the Boston Marathon seems to have been enhanced rather than diminished by the sponsorship of John Hancock Co. Moreover, Lockhart, the young, showbiz-minded Pops conductor, has urged Mugar to consider sponsors, saying their cash might enable such innovations as video screens for far-away spectators.

“I’m re-examining it,” Mugar said. “I’m going to go through the 25th year with no sponsorship, and then look at whether we can find a tasteful corporate sponsor, and see if commercialization can happen tastefully. Obviously, you can’t have a blimp with the word ‘Hood’ on it; that doesn’t work.”

“But Keith and I have talked a lot about taking the Fourth to the next level,” he continued. “I don’t want to hold the event back. I gave it birth and brought it along, but the child has grown - it’s 25! - and maybe the child can strike out in a new direction.” Mugar emphasized, however, that he intends to hang on to his role as executive producer, even if he decides to open the door to commercial sponsors.

The dual role of impresario and financial angel is one Mugar has played with ebullient energy since 1974, when he and Fiedler conceived the Fourth of July celebration over a cup of coffee.

At the time, Fiedler was despondent over declining attendance at the Pops’ Esplanade concerts; as few as 10,000 spectators were turning out for the Fourth of July events. “The Pops concerts were dying,” Mugar said. So he told the elderly conductor he had an idea that might spice things up and bring back the crowds. “If you’ll play the ‘1812 Overture,’ " he told Fiedler, “I’ll try to find some fireworks and cannons and church bells to go along with it.”

Mugar found them, all right - and the city, the region, and very quickly the nation, proceeded to find Boston’s Fourth.

From 50,000 spectators that first year, the celebration swelled in popularity to where it consistently draws more than 200,000; in 1976, during the Bicentennial, 400,000 showed up, the largest classical music audience ever to that point. An additional 3.5 million are expected to watch the show tonight on WCVB-TV (Ch. 5) and across the nation on the A&E television network.

“David Mugar put Boston on the map,” Mayor Thomas M. Menino declared in an interview with the Globe. “Without him, we wouldn’t have what we have today. It’s a national event now, and he’s the one we have to thank for it.”

Mugar, for his part, seems surprised at how attached he has become to the Fourth. “It’s amazing how many things happen by accident in life,” he says. “I never expected to do it again after that first year.” Showtime was almost two weeks away, but Mugar already seemed on pins and needles as he sat at a brown oval table in a conference room at Mugar Enterprises, Inc. A cheerful, gray-haired man who seems in perpetual motion even while standing still, he turned to Clark, the pyrotechnic wizard, and said eagerly, “Well, boss?”

Clark, as soft-spoken and laconic as Mugar is exuberant, began to explain the fireworks effects he has created for this year’s 25-minute production. Mugar listened raptly as Clark sketched portraits of fireworks creating “a chrysanthemum-type effect,” “purple strobing rings,” “an arch effect in magnesium colors and gold flares,” and “an ascending tail that explodes into fragments.”

“I can see it,” Mugar said dreamily. “That’s great.”

A licensed pyrotechnician himself, Mugar savored the jargon Clark used: turbillon, bombette, crusette candles, pattern shells. If an effect particularly caught his fancy, he asked Clark who manufactures it. When Clark baffled other listeners with utterances like “a lot of multi-locational firing here, a lot of shells complementing 8′s and 10s,” Mugar nodded comprehendingly.

At one point Mugar, who will narrate the fireworks on TV tonight, joked about how he will describe one of the less predictable fireworks effects: “Depending on how it breaks, I’ll call it a bowtie shell or an hourglass shell.”

He is no stranger to television, having been principal owner and chairman of Channel 7 from 1982 to 1993. Now, as president and chairman of Mugar Enterprises Inc., he owns or co-owns numerous shopping centers, inns, a hotel, the Cape Cod Mall, and an office park.

The son of an Armenian immigrant who founded the Star Market empire, Mugar has also left his mark on Boston through acts of philanthropy. The Mugar name adorns the Mugar Omni Theater at the Museum of Science, to which he has given $ 5.5 million over the years, and the Mugar Memorial Library at Boston University, which is named after his grandparents.

Mugar himself never finished college. He flunked out of Babson College because, he said, he was spending too much time running a business he developed on campus. “That became much more interesting to me,” he said. “I was immature, and never saw the value of college. I regret it now.”

He grew up in Watertown and Belmont as, by his own acknowledgement, a child of privilege. But early on he showed a restless fascination for the world beyond his sheltered upbringing. He was, among other things, a “spark.” As an aspiring photographer, he and Fiedler would ride to fires and crime scenes in Boston. What he saw then left Mugar with an enduring respect for and loyalty to the people he calls “regular Joes,” and partly accounts for his decision to forbid any VIP seating at the Fourth of July concert.

“I was privileged, and I’m not going to pretend that I wasn’t,” said Mugar, a twice-divorced father of three who has homes in Cotuit, Boston and the Virgin Islands. “I’m not a regular Joe. But regular Joes are my best friends today, not bankers and lawyers and people in academia.”

When pressed, Mugar reluctantly acknowledges he has contributed more than $ 15 million to charities and institutions over the years, moved by the same impulse that motivated his father: a desire to give back to a country and a city that has been good to the Mugar family. “My dad taught me to give back to one’s community. This the Fourth has been a unique way to do it,” he says. “You feel so great when you live all your life in a place and you can do something to help put it on the map.”

But Mugar is clearly uncomfortable with the general topic of his philanthropy, and quickly emphasizes his view that those who volunteer at soup kitchens or other hands-on activities make a more significant contribution.

“There are a lot of people in the world who do wonderful things, but they also want people to know they’re doing wonderful things,” remarked James T. Brett, a Mugar friend who heads the New England Council. “David is that rare individual who does not want that spotlight, that recognition.”

Added Brian Kerins, a Metropolitan District Commission official who works on the Fourth: “This guy doesn’t get the credit that he deserves. Coming up with the idea and sponsoring the event, which will go on long after he meets his Maker - how many people would do that?” Mugar will spend tonight in an operations center on the roof of an Emerson College dorm on Beacon Street. In one way or another, he will oversee everything from the high-profile events - the fireworks, the ringing of the church bells, the firing of the cannon - to the nitty-gritty details: How many portable toilets will be deployed, where the tents for medical workers will be, whether a wind-whipped rain is too much of a threat to spectators and musicians’ instruments to continue with the concert.

“Boy, he loves to be up there at control central,” says Dr. Murray Feingold of the National Birth Defects Center, a friend who has seen Mugar in action. “Will they cancel? Won’t they cancel? Big decisions. He loves it. This is his element.”

But before he moves to the operations center, Mugar will spend today “walking and walking and walking” with an eye toward “little tweaking changes,” making sure parked cars aren’t blocking anyone’s view, ensuring that disabled people have access, and complimenting the volunteers, staffers, MDC employees, and others he insists deserve primary credit for Boston’s Fourth. “It’s very moving to me that they’ve been bitten by the bug,” he says. “That’s wonderful. That means it will live long after me.” t. How many exit signs should point left and how many right? Which buildings should be used to house and care for lost children, and what method would be best to reunite them with their parents? Should a psychologist be consulted on the wording of evacuation announcements, to guard against phrasing that could make some visitors panic?

Beyond an obsessive attention to such details, stories of Mugar’s continuing outbursts of creativity abound among those involved in the Fourth.

It was Mugar who came up with the idea of asking the US Air Force for a fly-over by a B-2 stealth bomber, scheduled to occur today. (Mugar jokes that the bomber will be on hand just in case the Hood blimp makes a reappearance). It was Mugar who arranged for nearby church bells to peal for a half-hour last year at the end of the concert, lending a festive air to the crowd’s departure. It was Mugar who buttonholed Kerins before the concert had even ended last year and told him he had an idea for next year, that if there was a big storm, they should shelter spectators inside the Storrow Drive tunnel, since the road will be closed to vehicular traffic.

“He comes up with ideas a mile a minute,” says producer Lin Schreiber. “His ideas are big, and they’re out there. Sometimes you have to pull him down to earth a little bit. But there is a very youthful, enthusiastic, childlike quality that is fun to be around.”

Nancy Randall, producer of the Fourth from 1978 to 1995, said Mugar has used his creativity time and again to both solve small problems and stay focused on the big picture.

“I used to think about the idea of infinity, but I could never capture the concept until I watched David’s mind at work,” exclaimed Randall. “This man has no edges to his thinking; he only begins at what I can’t go beyond. The event is totally his from the time the concert starts.”

Totally his - except for the music. Mugar acknowledges ruefully that he won’t get much chance today to savor the Pops’ artistry.

“They say that when the Super Bowl is over, the producers step out of the truck and say ‘Who won?’ " he said. “There’s a lot of truth to that. You’re so concentrated on what you’re doing that you don’t have a lot of time to pay attention to the concert.”

That is not to say that Mugar won’t have a very good time today. He takes pride in the fact that Boston’s Fourth is so highly regarded that Disney’s Epcot Center now ends its Fourth of July fireworks display with the “1812 Overture,” and that one-third of the spectators will travel here from outside New England.

Fiedler’s son, Peter, who has watched Mugar carry forward his father’s dream, says the offstage maestro of Boston’s Fourth draws an adrenaline charge from the event and the reaction of the spectators.

“It’s David’s one true love, his big kick,” said Fiedler. “At the end, when they have an especially great show and things have worked out as he hoped, you couldn’t paint a smile bigger than that man has on his face.”

Don Aucoin can be reached at donald.aucoin@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeAucoin.