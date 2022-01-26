Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience opens May 24 in Providence

PROVIDENCE — Vincent van Gogh died more than 130 years ago, but Rhode Islanders will be able to get lost in a viral multi-sensory exhibit of his work in May.

“Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience” opens at the Rhode Island Convention Center on May 24 and runs through July 8. The traveling art installation, which has already sold 2.5 million tickets worldwide, uses three-dimensional technology to immerse audiences into 300 of the artist’s most iconic paintings.

The exhibit has been featured in several European cities and has sold out in cities across the US in recent years, according to Justin Paquin, a producer for Paquin Entertainment Group.