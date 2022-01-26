Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience opens May 24 in Providence

PROVIDENCE — Vincent van Gogh died more than 130 years ago, but Rhode Islanders will be able to get lost in a viral multi-sensory exhibit of his work in May.
“Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience” opens at the Rhode Island Convention Center on May 24 and runs through July 8. The traveling art installation, which has already sold 2.5 million tickets worldwide, uses three-dimensional technology to immerse audiences into 300 of the artist’s most iconic paintings.
The exhibit has been featured in several European cities and has sold out in cities across the US in recent years, according to Justin Paquin, a producer for Paquin Entertainment Group.
From instantly recognizable classics such as “The Starry Night,” “Sunflowers,” and “Café Terrace at Night,” to revealing self portraits, the production uses “3D projection technology and music to illuminate all of his genius, guests can experience the artist with all their senses,” said Mathieu St-Arnaud, the creative director and partner of Normal Studio, which helped design the exhibit.
“This distinctive and unique multimedia artistic adventure is deeply resonating with audiences,” said Paquin. “Unsurprisingly millions of people all over the world credit Van Gogh with enhancing their relationship with art.”
Ticket start at $39.99 for adults and $23.99 for children ages 5 to 15. Tickets go on sale on Friday at 9 a.m. online.
