Biden taps Jane Young for US attorney post in New Hampshire

In a statement, the White House said President Biden has nominated Jane E. Young, a longtime state prosecutor in New Hampshire, to serve as the Granite State’s top federal prosecutor, while Vanessa R. Avery has been selected for the Connecticut post.

The White House on Wednesday announced six new US attorney nominees, including for the posts in New Hampshire and Connecticut.

“These individuals were chosen for their devotion to enforcing the law, their professionalism, their experience and credentials in this field, their dedication to pursuing equal justice for all, and their commitment to the independence of the Department of Justice,” the White House said in the statement announcing the nominations of Young, Avery and four others in Utah, Montana, Alaska, and New Mexico.

In a separate statement, New Hampshire state Attorney General John M. Formella offered high praise for Young, who’s worked several high profile cases including the prosecution of Nathaniel E. Kibby, who was sentenced to decades in prison for kidnapping a 14-year-old girl in 2013 and subjecting her to months of torment while holding her hostage in his residence.

“On behalf of the entire New Hampshire Department of Justice, I congratulate Jane Young on her nomination to serve as the United States Attorney for the District of New Hampshire,” Formella said. “We at the Department of Justice greet today’s news with mixed emotions. For almost thirty years, Jane has served this Office and the State of New Hampshire with distinction as an incredible prosecutor and public servant. She is one of a kind and irreplaceable, and we have enjoyed a great partnership since I began my role as Attorney General last April.”

Formella added that Young will be greatly missed.

“That said, Jane is more than worthy of this recognition and honor, and I know she is excited about this opportunity and ready to take this next step in her incredible career,” Formella said. “The District of New Hampshire will be well served with Jane Young as United States Attorney, and we are eager to partner with Jane in her new role to continue our great work for the citizens of our State. I thank President Biden for this nomination, and I look forward to Jane’s confirmation.”

The White House, meanwhile, said in its statement that Avery has served as both a state and federal prosecutor in Connecticut, working as chief of the Division of Enforcement and Public Protection at the Connecticut attorney general’s office since 2021, and as an associate attorney general in that office since 2019.

From 2014 to 2019, the White House said, she served as a federal prosecutor in Connecticut.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.