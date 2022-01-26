Boston unions file appeal regarding vaccination mandate for city workforce

A Suffolk Superior Court judge earlier this month rejected a request from three public safety unions to block enforcement of Mayor Michelle Wu’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate. Wu’s order eliminated the option for city workers to get regular COVID tests in lieu of the vaccine.

“The city has not been collaborative with us,” said John Soares, president of Local 718, which represents Boston firefighters, at a news conference outside Dorchester’s Florian Hall Wednesday morning.

In the latest chapter of their fight against Boston’s vaccination mandate, a trio of municipal unions Wednesday filed an appeal of a recent court decision that rejected their attempt to block the enforcement of the Wu administration’s requirement for city workers.

The plaintiffs had argued that the policy couldn’t be enforced until Wu’s team bargains with unions for firefighters, police supervisors, and detectives. But Judge Jeffrey Locke said from the bench that he was siding with the city.

“The public health emergency now is of such a nature that it outweighs competing claims of harm by the plaintiffs,” Locke said during a remote hearing.

In their petition to the Massachusetts Court of Appeals, the unions said Locke “committed a clear error of law by inappropriate, erroneous and unreasonable application of relevant criteria.”

Lawyers for the plaintiffs want to the court to stop the city from enforcing the policy “until the underlying contractual and collective bargaining disputes are resolved by competent tribunals.”

“[T]he City’s acts, subsequent to the Judge’s decision, to unilaterally extend the vaccine deadline twice for two weeks shows the public interest is not against an injunction,” the unions said in a court filing.

At Wednesday’s news conference, Edward Kelly, a Boston firefighter and general president of the International Association of Fire Fighters, said he thought the unions were no closer to an agreement with the city than they were a week ago. The unions argue the Wu administration has violated their collective bargaining agreements in implementing the mandate. The labor groups want a testing option to remain in lieu of a blanket vaccine requirement for the city’s 18,000-strong workforce.

Wu has pushed back the date when the mandate will be enforced twice, citing progress in talks with union leaders.

She has said repeatedly she remains committed to the requirement despite the opposition.

“The goal of this was not to punish anyone for how they might feel about vaccination but to ensure that our city workers are safe and that any resident interacting with our city workforce is safe,” Wu said Monday afternoon during an appearance on WBUR’s “Radio Boston.”

“We’ve been testing, they can continue to be tested,” said Donald Caisey, president of the Boston Police Detectives Benevolent Society, at Wednesday’s news conference.

Starting Jan. 31, workers who chose not to be vaccinated and have not received exemptions will be placed on unpaid leave, pending further action.

Kelly said Wednesday that he remains hopeful the unions can reach an agreement with the city. He did not specify how many police and firefighters could be placed on unpaid leave but did say he thought it was in the hundreds.

“We’re going to stand up and fight for rights for all of our members,” said Kelly.

Earlier this week, Wu said more than 94 percent of municipal employees are already complying with the vaccination mandate.

At Wednesday’s news conference, Boston police and firefighters held signs saying “Mayor Wu Anti-Labor.” Hours later, there was another demonstration of sorts against the city’s handling of COVID-19. This one occurred at City Hall, where a handful of people at the City Council meeting disrupted the proceedings by refusing to don masks.

In the middle of the meeting, the group of about a half-dozen people were asked by newly-minted Council President Ed Flynn to don masks, which are required in City Hall amid the COVID-19 pandemic. When they refused, Flynn called a recess. Flynn walked over to the group, seated in the first row of the gallery, try to reason with them, but they continued to heckle him.

City Clerk Maureen Feeney and Councilor Frank Baker also spoke with the unmasked people, who continued to gripe about the city’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic, including the city’s vaccination mandate.

During the recess, the councilors filtered into their offices and the meeting was eventually re-started virtually via Zoom.

Police responded to the chamber, and after a short time the unmasked people left the room, escorted by officers.





























