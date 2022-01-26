Brighton man, 20, arrested in attempted thefts at four gun stores in N.H., federal prosecutors say

In a statement, New Hampshire US Attorney John J. Farley’s office identified the defendant as William Guerrero. He was arrested Tuesday and made his initial appearance in federal court in Concord, N.H., on a complaint “charging him with participating in a conspiracy to steal firearms from federally licensed firearm dealers,” the statement said.

A 20-year-old Brighton, Mass., man is facing federal charges alleging that he participated in a failed plot to steal firearms from four gun stores in New Hampshire last weekend, according to prosecutors and court records.

Court papers allege Guerrero and his co-conspirators, who remain at large, last weekend drove a stolen car up to New Hampshire and tried to steal guns from shops located in Hooksett, Salem, Plaistow, and Kingston.

Guerrero was allegedly identified via surveillance video footage and Boston police who had arrested him in a prior case in March of 2020, legal filings said.

The alleged burglars failed to make off with any guns, though they did cause property damage during their attempted heists, according to a complaint filed by ATF Special Agent John Forte.

The clunky crime spree began at around 3:49 a.m. Saturday, when the assailants pulled up to Next Level Firearms in Salem and broke the glass of the front door to gain entry.

But once inside, the complaint said, the suspects were stymied by a metal grate separating the guns from the lobby area. They left the store after less than a minute.

Then around 4:10 a.m., Forte wrote, the same three suspects allegedly arrived at Stateline Guns Ammo & Archery in Plaistow, though they never made it inside.

“Surveillance video shows that two of the suspects used hammers on the padlocks to the rollup security gate covering the front entrance doors but were unsuccessful in dislodging them,” Forte wrote. “The same two suspects then used their hammers to break a front glass window, but were unsuccessful in gaining entry due to the metal bars secured to the inside of the window frame.”

They bolted after approximately 11 minutes, according to the complaint.

Later Saturday, the filing said, employees at Costa Arms in Kingston reported an attempted break-in at their place, which they detected when they had arrived for work.

The complaint said workers noticed someone had “attempted to gain access to the premises by ramming open a fence gate at the side of the business, presumably with a vehicle, to gain access to the rear area of the business. It was also noted that there was damage to a rear entrance doorknob consistent with someone trying to gain entry who did not have access.”

Once again, the filing said, the suspects made no entry and stole no guns.

They allegedly tried again early Sunday morning, when they arrived at Shooters Outpost in Hooksett, per the complaint.

“At 05:13 a.m., the suspect vehicle, drove into the rear parking lot and backed up to the rear loading dock and employee door,” Forte wrote. “Four males were captured on video surveillance attempting to gain entry into the store via smashing a window by the rear door, but were unable to gain access into the store.”









