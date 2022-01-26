City to present updated plan for new senior center in Newtonville

The meeting, which will be held virtually, is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. People can register for the session by visiting newcal.projects.nv5.com and clicking “ Zoom webinar link .”

The project — officially called the Newton Center for Active Living — would demolish the roughly 11,000-square-foot building at 345 Walnut St. and build a replacement of about 32,000 to 33,000 square feet, according to the city.

Newton officials will hold a community meeting Feb. 17 to update residents on the city’s proposed NewCAL project, which calls for replacing the existing Senior Center with a new, expanded facility.

City officials will present an updated design concept for NewCAL, which will include “a significant increase in the use” of traditional building materials, architecture, and “fenestrations” such as windows, doors, rooflines, and trim on the proposed facades, according to the city.

For years, city officials have said the existing building is too small and antiquated to meet the needs of Newton’s senior residents. The Classical Revival-style building, which is two stories tall with a third-story pavilion at the center of the building, was constructed as a public library branch in 1938 before its conversion into The Senior Center in 1993.

The proposed replacement would cost about $16.65 million, according to Josh Morse, the city’s commissioner of public buildings. The new building would be two stories tall in the front, and three stories in the rear, he said in a statement.

The upcoming presentation comes as a group of residents calling themselves Neighbors for a Better Newtonville have raised concerns about the proposed project’s impact on the village.

The residents, who are gathering signatures for a petition that will be presented to city leaders, are urging that the facade of the existing Walnut Street building be preserved as part of the project, according to Fred Arnstein, who is part of the petition drive.

So far, the effort has collected around 500 signatures, Arnstein said, and is available at sites.google.com/view/nfabnv/home.

“We are not interested in preserving the whole building, but only the exterior,” Arnstein said in an e-mail. “We agree with NewCAL that The [Senior] Center needs more space and a new addition.”

According to the petition, the proposed new facade would “seriously compromise the street’s visual coherence” and eliminate the current building’s setback and existing green space, including a mini-park.

To move forward with the work, Newton’s Design Review Committee must vote to start the site plan review process with the City Council, according to Morse. The City Council has to approve that site plan, and the review committee also has to vote to confirm the project is ready to go out to bid.

If the project receives the needed approvals, city officials hope to start construction in 2023 and open NewCAL in 2025, according to Morse. Community meetings will continue until the project is complete, he said.

Upcoming sessions include scheduled dates for March 17, April 21, May 19, and June 16.

Newton’s Historical Commission has placed an 18-month demolition delay on the property, which expires in March.

“The delay gave us time to work with the community to consider all options and develop the best possible solution that preserved historic elements of the existing building, while [creating] a welcoming age-friendly building that respects our seniors,” Morse said.

The city considered both new construction as well as renovating and adding onto the existing building, according to Morse.

But renovating and expanding the current center would add between $5 million and $6 million more to the cost of the project, he said. The project also would take longer to complete, and would displace senior programming for a longer period.

“Although the [NewCAL] program can be met, the renovation/addition approach requires compromises in how we achieve that program from a building design and layout perspective,” Morse said in the statement.

According to the petition by Neighbors for a Better Newtonville, signers are concerned that if the existing Senior Center is demolished, the city will lose a significant architectural and historic landmark.

It was designed by the architecture firm of Robb & Little, Arnstein said. Robert Frost read his poem “Mending Wall” during the building’s 1939 dedication.

Demolition of the Senior Center also would violate a city comprehensive plan goal that “new development should not damage the valued qualities of that which exists in the vicinity,” according to the petition.

Arnstein said the neighborhood will be impacted by the project, whether it involves demolishing the existing building, or a renovation and expansion of the center. There will be noise, vibrations, traffic, and rodent release for those living nearby during construction, he said.

“But ultimately, by preserving the exterior but reworking the interior, we could have a larger, more functional, and hopefully more attractive Senior Center,” Arnstein said.

One of a pair of exterior designs for the proposed Newton Center for Active Living (NewCAL) project to replace the existing Newton Senior Center building at 345 Walnut St. BH+A

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.