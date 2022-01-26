Endangered turtle rescued in Brewster now recovering from surgery

The critically endangered Kemp’s ridley turtle was discovered by staff from Mass Audubon’s Wellfleet Bay Wildlife Sanctuary on Ellis Beach in Brewster on Nov. 30, 2021, the statement said.

“It was gratifying that we were able to remove the ribbon safely and save this turtle before there was irreversible damage to the gastrointestinal tract,” said Dr. Melissa Joblon, a veterinarian at the aquarium and one of the turtle’s surgeons, in a statement.

A critically endangered sea turtle that was rescued in Brewster on Nov. 30, 2021, is in recovery following surgery to remove a balloon ribbon from its intestine, the New England Aquarium said in a statement Wednesday.

When they found the turtle, officials said it had ingested a more-than-seven-foot-long balloon ribbon that extended out of its cloaca: its posterior opening. Part of the balloon was still attached to the ribbon and had already passed through its gastrointestinal tract, according to the statement.

Bob Prescott, who oversees Wellfleet Bay’s sea turtle rescue program, credited the turtle’s survival to “the Aquarium’s triage and veterinary staff.”

The turtle was immediately transported and examined at the New England Aquarium’s Sea Turtle Hospital in Quincy, according to the statement. Officials said the turtle was “hypothermic, dehydrated, and anemic upon arrival.”

The statement explained that ribbon is extremely dangerous “because it can cause bunching of the intestine,” which in turn can cut through the intestinal wall and cause severe complications or death.

The endangered turtle underwent surgery on Dec. 8, 2021. New England Aquarium

Before surgery, the turtle had to be stabilized in order for it to be “strong enough to tolerate general anesthesia,” said Dr. Charles Innis, the director of animal health at The New England Aquarium.

Dr. Joblon and Dr. Kathy Tuxbury operated on the turtle on Dec. 8, 2021, and cut into the intestine to remove the ribbon, the statement said.

The intestine was not severely damaged, and the turtle is recovering well, the statement said. It will be released back into the ocean off of Cape Cod this summer, according to the Aquarium.

The balloon ribbon that was removed from the turtle's intestine. New England Aquarium

