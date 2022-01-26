First responders mourn death of 34-year-old South Boston EMT

Matthew Clancy, 34, an active duty EMT with Boston Emergency Medical Services, died Jan. 20, according to his online obituary .

Boston’s first responders are mourning the loss of one of their own emergency medical technicians.

“It is with deep sadness and sense of loss that we inform our members of the sudden loss of active duty EMT Matthew Clancy,” Hooley said in a tweet.

Clancy was 34 years old and a member of recruit class 2017-1, he said.

Clancy was born and raised in Weymouth and most recently lived in South Boston, according to his obituary.

Advertisement

“As a child growing up in Weymouth, Matt enjoyed softball, bowling and scouts,” the obituary states. “He loved skateboarding and playing his guitar—two hobbies he recently rediscovered with much enthusiasm (and a few banged up elbows).”

Clancy graduated from Weymouth High School and went on to attend Bethany College in West Virginia, where was a member of the Sigma Nu fraternity. After graduating with a bachelor’s degree in psychology, Clancy went on to train to become an EMT and joined Boston EMS, the obituary states.

“His caring, compassionate nature and passion for the work made him a natural at it. When he spoke of his profession, the true depth of his dedication to it was obvious,” his obituary states. “For anyone who knew him, loving Matt was easy—he could always light up a room with his smile and sharp wit. He loved his friends and family who will mourn his passing with a private ceremony.”

In lieu of flowers, donations in his honor may be made to the Boston EMS Relief Association.





Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.