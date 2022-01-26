First responders rescue poodle trapped in car in Fairhaven

Fairhaven Police were called to a vehicle around 7 a.m. on Winsegansett Avenue, where owners reported that Casper, a 10-year-old poodle, had gotten himself stuck underneath the driver’s seat, said Captain Michael Botelho.

Botelho said the dog was on its way to a grooming appointment and likely went underneath the seat. Casper then entangled himself in both the crossbars and the frame of the seat, he said.

When one of the owners moved the seat, Casper’s ear and face became entangled in the motor, Botelho said.

Botelho said Fairhaven Police and Fire experienced several difficulties while attempting to rescue the dog.

Responders removed part of the seat and took precautions to ensure that Casper’s ear way was open during the extraction, Botelho said. He also said that at times, the dog had trouble breathing, so crews had to ensure that he could breathe.

Crews rescued Casper from underneath the driver's seat. Fairhaven Police Department

About 45 minutes later, Botelho said crews decided that the dog could not be rescued at the scene and needed further medical intervention. He added that responders thought amputation was necessary.

After crews put the seat back together and ensured that not much pressure was put on the dog, the owners, escorted by authorities, were transported to New England Animal Hospital in Fairhaven, Botelho said.

Botelho said a veterinarian quickly assessed Casper and sedated him.

“Once [Casper] was sedated, police and fire were able to remove more of the seat, and the vet was able to manipulate the dog’s body to get the head out from under the crossbars and remove the hair from the motor,” Botelho said.

The veterinarian, he said, had to cut away at Casper’s hair on his face and ears to dislodge him from the motor.

The entire rescue, Botelho said, took about two hours. Casper suffered minor injuries, according to a Facebook post from Fairhaven Police.

