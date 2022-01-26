Saturday storm will likely dump snow, whip up winds, and flood coastal areas

“The key message continues to be the same: guidance is trending favorably for a big storm, but the exact track remains uncertain,” the forecasters said. Details “will be more clear as we approach and get a grasp of the track.”

But with the storm still days away, its still too early to predict the details, including where the winds will be highest, whether some areas will only see rain, and how bad coastal flooding will be, the forecasters said Wednesday in a Web post.

A powerful storm will likely dump heavy snow, whip up winds, and cause coastal flooding in some areas of Massachusetts as it sweeps up the coast Friday night into Saturday, the National Weather Service said.

The forecasters explained in a tweet that the computer models they rely on are less accurate the further they try to look into the future.





Meteorologist Dave Epstein, writing in the Globe Wednesday, said he thinks the most snow from the nor’easter will likely fall east of Worcester.

The weather service said in the Web post that models currently suggest southeastern portions of Massachusetts could be in the bull’s-eye, with snow and wind combining for white-out conditions.

As the storm heads up from the Carolina coast, it’s expected to rapidly intensify and “bomb out” or undergo bombogenesis, a term for a swift pressure drop - and that will mean “strong, potentially damaging winds will accompany the snow,” forecasters from the weather service office in Norton said.

Coastal flooding is a concern “thanks to astronomically high tides on Saturday. The combination of strong northeast winds and high seas will bring storm surges that, if coinciding with high tide, would lead to minor or moderate coastal flooding,” the forecasters said.

The weather service’s Weather Prediction Center said in a tweet that the storm’s effects would stretch beyond Massachusetts.

It will “bring significant winter impacts to parts of the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast, including the I-95 major metro areas, Friday through the weekend,” the national center said.

By Sunday morning, forecasters said, the center of the low pressure system will be “north of Nova Scotia and lifting quickly away from New England” and quiet weather will follow through early next week.

Martin Finucane can be reached at martin.finucane@globe.com.