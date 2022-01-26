Governor’s Council to weigh commutation for man convicted of murder

“I’m excited that we’re having the opportunity to address a commutation hearing,” said Terrence Kennedy, a member of the Governor’s council, who said numerous witnesses will be testifying. “I think he’s an ideal candidate for commutation.”

Thomas E. Koonce, 54, who has spent 29 years in prison for the 1987 slaying of a New Bedford man, is scheduled to testify at the State House before the eight-member council, which is considering a request to commute his sentence from first- to second-degree murder, paving the way for his release by making him eligible for parole.

For the first time in 25 years, the Governor’s Council will hold a hearing Wednesday on whether to approve the commutation of a prisoner serving a life sentence for murder without the possibility of parole.

Timothy C. Foley, a lawyer who represents Koonce, said he plans to call Koonce and seven other witnesses, including Koonce’s son, to testify. He said Koonce is looking forward to the opportunity to appear before the council, the final step of the commutation process.

Two weeks ago, Governor Charlie Baker approved the commutations of Koonce and another prisoner, William Allen, 48, who was convicted of first-degree murder for taking part in a fatal armed robbery of a reputed drug dealer in Brockton in 1994. It was the first time Baker had approved a clemency petition since he took office in 2015.

The last commutation granted in the state was in 2014 for a woman convicted of cocaine distribution. Before that, the last commutation was in 1997, when Joseph Salvati’s life sentence was commuted after he spent 30 years in prison for a murder he didn’t commit.

Koonce, a Brockton native, was a 20-year-old Marine home on leave when he shot and killed 24-year-old Mark Santos in New Bedford while fleeing an angry crowd after a fight erupted among rival groups.

Santos’s mother and several relatives have said they oppose Koonce’s commutation and believe he should spend the rest of his life in prison.

Baker said he decided Koonce and Allen deserved a chance at parole after he spent months weighing the circumstances of the “two terrible crimes,” the actions of both men since then, and a unanimous recommendation in favor of commutation by the state Advisory Board of Pardons last year.

“The overwhelming information that came from [prison officials] about the sort of personalities and the character of these two, the acceptance of responsibility, the hard work they’ve done to come to grips with what they did and to try to find a way through their own acts and behavior to pay back as best they can for what they’ve taken — it was virtually universal,” Baker said.

The Governor’s Council has scheduled a commutation hearing for Allen on Feb. 2. Kennedy said the council expects to vote on both Koonce’s and Allen’s commutation requests on Feb. 16.

In July 1987, Koonce was out with friends when a fight at a nightclub between rival groups from Brockton and New Bedford quickly escalated as it spilled into the streets. He was in a car trying to escape an angry crowd wielding bats when he stuck his gun out the window and fired a single shot, killing Santos, according to trial testimony. After his friend was arrested, Koonce went to the police station with his mother and told police that he had fired the shot and didn’t want his friend to pay for his mistake.

Koonce told police he feared for his life and fired in self-defense, meaning to scare off the crowd with a warning shot. His first trial ended with a hung jury. In 1992, an all-white jury convicted Koonce, who is Black.

In 2010, the prosecutor who won Koonce’s conviction testified at a commutation hearing that the case bothered his conscience because he didn’t believe the evidence supported a first-degree murder conviction. He said he was concerned that Koonce did not receive a fair trial because his lawyer failed to question prospective jurors about racial bias, although he had done so at the first trial.

When the pardons board urged Baker to commute Koonce’s sentence, it cited his “extraordinary commitment to self-improvement and self-development.” It noted Koonce had no previous criminal record, was honorably discharged by the Marines, and during his decades in prison had participated in numerous programs at preventing violence and acknowledge the harm done to victims and their families.

If the council approves the commutation, the Parole Board would decide whether to grant him parole. The Parole Board is the same panel as the pardons board that recommended his commutation.

The last commutation hearing the council held for a prisoner serving a life sentence was Jan. 29, 1997 for Salvati, who had been convicted for a 1965 gangland slaying. It commuted his sentence and his conviction was later vacated based on evidence he had been wrongly convicted.

