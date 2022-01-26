Handful of unmasked people disrupts Boston City Council meeting

A handful of people who refused to don masks at City Hall disrupted a Boston City Council meeting Wednesday afternoon.

In the middle of the meeting, the group of about a half-dozen people were asked by newly minted Council President Ed Flynn to don masks, which are required in City Hall amid the COVID-19 pandemic. When they refused, Flynn called a recess.

Flynn walked over to the group, seated in the first row of the gallery, try to reason with them, but they continued to heckle him. City Clerk Maureen Feeney and Councilor Frank Baker also spoke with the unmasked people, who continued to gripe about the city’s handling of the novel coronavirus pandemic, including the city’s vaccination mandate.