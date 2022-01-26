Ice capella, history, and a book sale

The Abbot Public Library in Marblehead, at 235 Pleasant St., will host a two-part presentation by local resident Ginny von Reuden on the history of Black, Indigenous, and people of color in the seaside town. The first part of von Reuden’s presentation will focus on the history of enslavement in Marblehead and the roles people of color played in the American Revolution. The second part will discuss the abolitionist movement in Marblehead and the historical figures involved. The two sessions are set to take place on Sunday, Jan. 30, and Sunday, Feb. 6, at 1:30 p.m. Registration is full for Jan. 30 in-person but a limited number of seats are available for Feb. 6. Both presentations are available via Zoom . For details, go to abbotlibrary.org/calendar/ .

Ice Capella, presented by Concord Youth Theatre, is back with eight talented high school and college a capella groups for the 11th annual performance. After having to cancel the event in 2021 due to COVID-19, this year’s Ice Capella is highly anticipated. The performance will take place on Friday, Feb. 4, at 7 p.m. in the Concord-Carlisle High School auditorium, 500 Walden St. Tickets are $10 and may be purchased at the event or online at concordyouththeatre.org . Masks are required for all attendees.

The tourism organization “See Plymouth” has announced the retirement of Jack Girard, the longtime manager of the Waterfront Visitor Information Center. Girard, who will be retiring on Feb. 28, worked for almost three decades training and managing the staff at the visitor center, welcoming tourists, and updating the visitor maps and guides in the offseason. Girard and his wife, Gerrie, have lived in town for 42 years, and his wife and daughter Cathy have both worked at the visitor center. The search is underway for a new manager.

Friends of the Somerville Public Library will hold a book sale on Saturday, Feb. 19, at the Winter Farmers Market at the Armory, 191 Highland Ave. The Friends, which raises money for programming and materials not covered by the regular library budget, is seeking volunteers to help with the sale and become involved in the organization. Those interested in volunteering or joining the Friends board can e-mail friendssomervillepubliclibrary@gmail.com.

The Salem Public Art Commission is seeking creatives to participate in the city’s Artists’ Row Public Artist in Residence initiative. Artists’ Row is located in the historic downtown at 24 New Derby St. and consists of four artists’ stalls, a restaurant, and a public restroom. The city is looking to fill one eight-month-long paid position each year for 2022, 2023, and 2024 for the Public Artists in Residence. The city also is seeking applicants for the three available stalls on Artists’ Row; the contract will last for two years starting in January 2023. For more details, visit bit.ly/Apply2ArtistsRow.





