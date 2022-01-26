It’s skating season on lakes, ponds. Here’s how to stay safe.

Given the safety concerns, we asked Jake Wark, public information officer for the state Department of Fire Services, and Arlington Fire Chief Kevin Kelley for their advice.

Ice skating on local ponds and lakes is a New England tradition, a winter escape that helps people endure months of cold weather. But the pastime can be risky — each year brings reports of people falling through the ice. On Sunday, the Arlington Fire Department rescued three skaters on Spy Pond and later installed barricades to discourage people from going onto the thin ice.

Advertisement

Wark: The only truly safe ice is on a skating rink.

Kelley: Of course, I’d say don’t go on a frozen pond but that’s ridiculous. It’s like trying to tell my little kid not to watch cartoons. The ice, to hold a person, should be at least 4 inches thick.

What are some signs that a body of water is or is not safe to skate on?

Wark: Ice on rivers, streams and brooks is not safe because the water is moving underneath. The thickness of ice on ponds and lakes really depends on water currents, springs, the depth of the body of water, and the natural objects inside.

Kelley: Some of the signs and things you should be looking for are: do you see any open water elsewhere on the pond? Do you see thinness near the shore? If you see any kind of open water or it looks thin by the edges, if you see any kind of wetness, slush, if you see any kind of holes, you shouldn’t go on.

What should someone do if they fall through the ice?

Wark: If you fall into the cold water, do not try to swim unless there’s a floating object or a boat close by. The reason you don’t want to swim if you fall through the ice is that swimming increases circulation to your arms and legs, where it cools off quickly and reduces survival time. What you want to do is stay in one place and make yourself as accessible to first responders as possible.

Advertisement

Kelley: You should never go alone, always be with somebody. Make sure you have a cellphone with you. The biggest thing is, call 911 and let us come because we’re bringing all the equipment. And if you try it, most likely, you’re gonna end up in there, too.

What should one do if someone they’re with falls through the ice?

Wark: Call 911 immediately, if you’re able. First responders who are properly trained and equipped can respond. What you don’t want to do is go out on the ice and become a victim yourself. If it’s possible and it’s safe, extend a branch, pole, rope, ladder, or if it’s available a life ring or a float tied to a rope.

Kelley: They should call 911. They should back off, because it’s more than likely that if they try to affect a rescue, they’re gonna fall in, too. … Back away, talk to the person to keep them calm. If they are capable, if they have a hockey stick or something like that, displace their own weight, lie flat, reach to them with something that the person can hold on to so they can pull them out. But they really shouldn’t go near the hole.

Advertisement

For more information on ice and cold water safety, visit mass.gov.





Rose Pecci can be reached at rose.pecci@globe.com.