Local animal shelter calls for foster volunteers in memory of Betty White

The volunteers take shelter animals into their homes so they can get more one-on-one attention and care, and become better prepared for adoption.

Baypath Humane Society of Hopkinton has created an initiative in honor of the late actor Betty White to encourage people to join their community of foster volunteers.

Mumble and Lola are approximately 4 years old, and Baypath is looking for a home for these two bonded “velvet hippos.”

“This is definitely where I’ve seen the greatest local need,” said Elizabeth Jefferis, Baypath’s executive director.

The recent death of White, who was deeply committed to animal welfare, has prompted a nationwide movement in support of animal shelters and rescue organizations. The last surviving star of television’s “The Golden Girls” died Dec. 31, just weeks shy of her 100th birthday.

Baypath has seen an increase in the number of dogs surrendered by owners since 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic prompted a surge of adoptions around the region.

Of the 272 dogs taken in by Baypath in 2020, 12 percent were surrendered by owners, according to Jefferis. Of the 300 dogs received by the shelter in 2021, 24 percent were surrendered by owners. Baypath also receives dogs from local animal control locations and from shelters in the South.

“Local owner surrenders are definitely up, and we’re seeing a lot of everything,” Jefferis said. “There’s the stuff that comes out of a two-year pandemic, like behavior issues, being unable to afford medical treatment, or a change of lifestyle.”

The number of cats received by Baypath declined between 2020 and 2021.

The path to becoming a foster volunteer is made easier than ever with Baypath’s online application found at baypathhumane.org.

“The majority of our shelter is run by volunteers,” said Kathy Lundgren, who is on Baypath’s outreach committee. “At Baypath we only have about 10 people on staff, so being open seven days a week 12 hours a day we rely mostly on volunteers to help.”

The foster program provides all the necessary supplies to take in a pet, including food, and has an on-site trainer who works with the dogs using science-based positive reinforcement strategies, Lundgren said.

Pet owners make the call to Baypath to give up an animal for a litany of reasons, but the pandemic seems to have exacerbated some behavioral issues.

“There are behavior challenges that came from being unable to do the socialization,” Jefferis said. “A lot of these dogs didn’t get the chance to go to puppy classes or have people come in their house.”

Fostering increases the shelter’s capacity by expanding its reach throughout the community and allowing for more emergency placements, Jefferis said. With a large fostering network, the capacity of the shelter can more than double.

“It’s just amazing, there’s this incredible impact on the rest of the organization getting a dog out of the shelter because it affects what other dogs you’re able to bring in and help,” said Jefferis. “You can literally save these dogs from really struggling.”

Kristen Arnold of Westborough is a foster in Baypath’s network who has been taking in cats and dogs for more than 20 years. Her journey began with taking in orphan kittens and doing bottle-feeding, and has now grown to doing work with all different ages of both cats and dogs.

She said the rule in her house is to “always give an animal the best fighting chance they can have.” In the past year, she has had 25 puppies come through her home.

“Our entertainment is sitting in the kitchen and playing with the animals in all honesty,” said Arnold. “It was our saving grace in the pandemic because it’s a full family effort.”

Grace Gilson can be reached at grace.gilson@globe.com.