Maps: An early look at how much snow to expect from the upcoming winter storm

A “powerful coastal storm” is expected to arrive Friday night and stick around through Saturday night, forecasters with the National Weather Service said in an online discussion forum.

Massachusetts is bracing for a snowstorm that could bring more than 16 inches to eastern parts of the state, though forecasters are cautioning that it’s too early to predict the details so many days from its arrival. .

The weather service issued a winter storm watch for eastern Massachusetts communities and all of Rhode Island from Friday night through Saturday night, warning that areas could see up to 16 inches of snow and wind gusts as high as 60 miles per hour, especially on Cape Cod.

A winter storm watch was issued on Wednesday. National Weather Service

“For those that have been following along, I know you’ve heard it repeated to death, but the key message continues to be the same: guidance is trending favorably for a big storm, but the exact track remains uncertain,” forecasters said in the online discussion.

Here’s a look at maps that show what forecasters are predicting so far.

According to the weather service, southeastern portions of Massachusetts are expected to be hit the hardest.

From 7 p.m. on Friday through Saturday at 7 p.m., forecasters anticipate 12.4 inches in Boston, while south shore communities like Plymouth are expected to see higher amounts of 16.7 inches.

The snowfall totals decrease moving west across the state, with central Massachusetts communities set to receive more than 9 inches while western parts of the state are likely to get between 4 and 6 inches of snow.

This map shows how much snow is expected in Massachusetts through Saturday evening. National Weather Service

The range of potential snowfall amounts show an even more severe picture for eastern Massachusetts communities.

For most eastern Massachusetts communities, the range of expected snowfall from 7 p.m. on Friday through 7 p.m. on Saturday is between 12 and 18 inches, according to the weather service.

Central Massachusetts communities would see between 8 and 12 inches while western Massachusetts could see between 4 and 6 inches.

This map shows the range of potential snowfall amounts in Massachusetts from Friday night to Saturday night. National Weather Service

Forecasters said that their guidance shows the storm could undergo “bombogenesis,” which takes place when a storm’s pressure drops steeply within a 24-hour period and it rapidly intensifies.

If “bombogenesis” occurs, the storm will bring “strong, potentially damaging winds” in addition to the snow, forecasters said. Cape Cod and the islands could see wind gusts up to 70 miles per hour during the storm’s peak on Saturday, forecasters said. Though they cautioned that the location of the heaviest winds, whether the precipitation is rain or snow, and the extent of coastal flooding will become clearer as the storm approaches.

The likelihood is high that Boston and eastern Massachusetts communities will see significant snowfall by Saturday night, according to the weather service models.

In Boston, there’s a 69 percent chance that the city will see 8 inches of snow or more, according to forecasters. That likelihood increases for areas south of Boston: In Plymouth, there’s an 87 percent chance for 8 inches of snow or more, and in Brockton a 76 percent chance.

This map shows the probability of Massachusetts communities receiving 8 inches of snow or more. National Weather Service

As of Wednesday afternoon, there’s also a 50 percent chance Boston could see a foot of snow, while Plymouth has a 73 percent chance.

This map shows the probability for Massachusetts communities to get 12 inches of snow or more. National Weather Service

