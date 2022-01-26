Mass. House advances bill to make no-excuse mail voting permanent

With municipal elections around the bend in the spring, the House bill is expected to move quickly to a vote on Thursday.

The measure would allow all voters to cast a ballot by mail — making permanent a provision the state passed on a temporary basis in 2020 and extended twice before letting it expire in mid-December.

Massachusetts House leaders on Wednesday unveiled legislation that would permanently allow voting by mail, advancing a bill that advocates and top elections officials have been pushing the Democrat-controlled chamber to embrace for months.

Aaron Michlewitz, chairman of the House Committee on Ways and Means, said the provisions lawmakers are seeking to codify — such as mail-in ballots — have already been proven to work in Massachusetts.

“They’ve been successful,” he said, pointing to high voter turnout in 2020. “The quicker we can get this done, the better, to make it permanent in Massachusetts going forward.”

However, the House version of the bill skipped a key plank of an election laws package that advocates have been clamoring for and the Senate had already passed: same-day voter registration. Voting rights advocates decried its omission, saying it would leave Massachusetts behind other states in its efforts to expand voting access.

“Why would we not stand up use this opportunity as a springboard to show others around the rest of the country that this is how you do it?” said Cheryl Clyburn Crawford, executive director of MassVOTE. “I thought that’s what Massachusetts thought they were — on the cutting edge. Clearly we’re not, if we can’t get same-day registration passed and it’s already in 20 other states.”

Michlewitz pointed to other voting rights expansions efforts, in which Massachusetts has gone farther than other states — citing, for instance, the state’s automatic voter registration, which now enrolls qualified voters through the Registry of Motor Vehicles, MassHealth, and the Health Connector, unless they opt out.

“There’s also a lot of things that Massachusetts does really well on voter access that other states do not,” he said

He also suggested it would be “premature” to rule out same-day registration and that debate will continue.

“As a body, we cannot come to a consensus on how to proceed on same-day [voter registration],” Michlewitz said. “We’re still working through that discussion through the amendment process.”

At least 20 other states and the District of Columbia already offer same-day registration. Secretary of State William F. Galvin backs the concept, as do voting rights advocates who say it’s a way to lower barriers to voting, particularly for low-income residents and people of color.

Under the Senate version of the bill, voters could register on election day by showing proof of residence through either a photo ID, or other documents, such as a bank statement, cell phone statement, lease agreement, college record, or paycheck. The Senate version also requires the voter to sign a written oath swearing that they are not prohibited from voting; that they have not — and will not — vote again; and that they’re aware that giving false information is a felony punishable by up to 5 years in prison and a fine of $10,000.

But Governor Charlie Baker, some House Democrats, and Republicans in the Senate have been resistant to same-day registration. The House in 2020 overwhelmingly rejected an amendment, 139-16, to establish same-day registration during a previous debate over voting changes in 2020, and House Speaker Ronald Mariano said this week he still personally opposes it.

“I’ll listen to the debate and see if someone changes my mind,” the Quincy Democrat said Monday.

Despite the dispute, Massachusetts has avoided the bitter fray over voting rights, which has stoked partisan divisions nationally. Many state legislatures are making voting more difficult, in response to distrust in the 2020 election results falsely stoked by adherents of former president Donald Trump.

The Brennan Center for Justice noted that at least 19 states have enacted 34 laws to restrict access to voting since the start of 2021 — an “extraordinary” surge that accounted for more than a third of the laws passed over the prior decade.

Mariano in recent months had repeatedly declined to provide a timetable on when the House would debate its own package. The chamber last spring had passed language making voting by mail permanent in state primaries, general elections, and some municipal races, but it didn’t survive legislative negotiations. Senate and House leaders agreed instead to temporarily extend it to Dec. 15.

Massachusetts is hardly breaking new ground should the Legislature embrace a permanent vote-by-mail option.

At least 26 states and Washington, D.C., already offer “no-excuse” absentee voting, allowing any voter to request and cast a mail-in ballot, according to the nonpartisan National Conference of State Legislatures. Eight states conduct elections entirely by mail, meaning voters automatically receive a mail-in ballot; that also includes Vermont, which does so for general elections only.

Under the Senate’s bill, the secretary of state would be required to mail registered voters an application for a mail-in ballot by July 15 in even-numbered years and March 1 of every odd-numbered year. The state would also be required to create an electronic system for state elections to allow qualified voters to request an absentee ballot online, and towns and cities would have the option of setting up secure drop boxes for mail-in ballots.

The Senate bill includes other language to make it easier for some incarcerated people to vote. It would require jails and prisons to give all those eligible to vote — such as those being held on pre-trial detention but have not been convicted — information about voting procedures, help them register if necessary, and “ensure the receipt . . . and return” of ballots.

Under the Massachusetts Constitution, convicted felons lose their voting rights while incarcerated and would still not be eligible while in jail or prison.

The House separately passed language as part of a wider bill last week that moves this fall’s state primary date to Sept. 6, the day after Labor Day.

Matt Stout can be reached at matt.stout@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattpstout. Stephanie Ebbert can be reached at Stephanie.Ebbert@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @StephanieEbbert.