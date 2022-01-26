Mass. residents warned to take precautions ahead of weekend storm

Officials on Wednesday night advised Massachusetts residents to begin preparing for a winter storm that could dump more than a foot of snow and whip up high winds across the state beginning late Friday.
The Department of Fire Services warned residents to ensure that their smoke and carbon monoxide alarms were still functional, as drifting snow can block exhaust vents and flues, leading to high levels of carbon monoxide in the home. Heating fires are most common during the month of January, the agency said in a tweet.
The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency told residents to take a series of steps ahead of the winter storm, including preparing for a power outage by ensuring their phones were fully charged, and removing dead or rotting trees near their homes to prevent branches from breaking off and causing damage. The Agency also advised residents to keep the gas tank of their car half full.
First responders across the state told residents to stay alert as the storm approaches.
Eversource told residents to locate and mark their gas meters ahead of the storm, and to make sure they were free of snow and ice.
