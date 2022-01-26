Mayor Michelle Wu names former San Francisco environmental official Tiffany Chu as chief of staff

“Tiffany brings a bold vision for what cities can do and how innovative teams can reshape what’s possible,” Wu said in a statement. “Her planning and team-building skills have already made impacts around the world.”

Chu is a former commissioner of the San Francisco Department of the Environment and former CEO and co-founder of the transportation planning software platform Remix. Her role, one of the most important in any mayoral administration, will include both day-to-day matters and long-term priorities. She begins transitioning into the job next month, the city said.

Tiffany Chu, an entrepreneur and former environmental official in San Francisco, will serve as chief of staff to Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, the city announced Wednesday.

Advertisement

Chu’s expertise in transportation, planning, and environmental issues reflects some of Wu’s top policy priorities — and her selection for the critical role makes clear how prominent a role those issues will play in the administration. A proud Orange Line commuter, Wu has advocated for fare-free transit in the region and pitched a Green New Deal for Boston.

The announcement comes as Wu continues to staff up her administration following a quicker than usual two-week transition period in November. She has already named a majority of her Cabinet, but a few priority positions, including the newly created role of Green New Deal advisor, remain vacant.

A first generation Taiwanese American, Chu has a degree from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s School of Architecture and Planning. She sat on San Francisco’s Downtown Congestion Pricing Policy Advisory Committee. She has also worked at Code for America, Y Combinator, Zipcar, and Continuum, and was named to Forbes’ 30 Under 30 list.

“I have long been inspired by Mayor Wu and the new energy and inclusiveness her administration represents,” Chu said in a statement. “I am so incredibly honored to return to a city that I love and can’t wait to get started and strengthen Boston’s legacy as one of the most welcoming and livable cities in the world.”

Advertisement

Chu succeeds Mary Lou Akai-Ferguson, who led Wu’s mayoral campaign and has since served as interim chief of staff.









Emma Platoff can be reached at emma.platoff@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emmaplatoff.