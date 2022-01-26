Mayor Wu appoints Brandon Cardet-Hernandez to the Boston School Committee

“Brandon is a lifelong advocate for students and brings a diverse range of experiences to the committee,” Wu said in a statement. “His dedication to equity in the classroom and beyond has rooted his work as an organizer, an educator, and policy-maker.”

Cardet-Hernandez, the executive director of The Ivy Street School, has worked on projects to strengthen equity, increase graduation rates, and ensure the youth have access to education. Previously he was the public school principal at The Urban Assembly Bronx Academy of Letters. Recently, he worked with former New York City Mayor Bill DeBlasio as a Senior Education Advisor. Cardet-Hernandez played a crucial role in managing the COVID-19 emergency response in NYC’s public schools.

“Throughout my career, I have worked to strengthen and build the conditions that allow our young people — particularly those who are most vulnerable — to thrive,” Cardet-Hernandez said in a statement. “I am thrilled to have the opportunity to bring my experiences in the classroom and in education policy to support our Boston Public School students, families, and educators.”

Cardet-Hernandez is the fourth appointment to the School Committee by Wu. Earlier this month, she also named Stephen Alkins to the Boston School Committee to a four-year term and in November re-appointed Lorena Lopera and Rafaela Polanco García, to serve the remainder of their terms, which end in 2024.

