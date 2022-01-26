New Bedford’s former acting fire chief fired for ‘putting on an act’ to get injury leave benefits

“The former Acting Chief failed to adhere to the policies and procedures of his own Department, in doing so he betrayed the trust of the firefighters that served under his command, and he took advantage of city taxpayers who paid his injured-on-duty benefits,” Mitchell said in a statement. “New Bedford residents expect and deserve a Fire Department whose every member adheres to the highest professional standards, regardless of rank.”

New Bedford Mayor Jon Mitchell announced that he terminated former acting Fire Chief Paul Coderre Jr. following a city investigation that yielded surveillance video footage of Coderre “performing activities inconsistent with his alleged injuries,” including unloading a 176-pound barbeque smoker grill from the back of his pickup truck by himself.

The former acting fire chief in New Bedford was fired Tuesday for being dishonest about his alleged work-related injuries and abusing the department’s work leave policy, city officials said.

Coderre was placed on injury leave in August 2020 and received full pay — totaling $208,574 — for the 16 months that he was out of work. He was also exempted from paying any state or federal income taxes because he was on injury leave, according to a press release from the mayor’s office.

In the summer of 2021 the city’s personnel office launched an investigation that yielded surveillance video showing Coderre walking into and out of the fire department’s headquarters, stopping at a Lowe’s home improvement store, loading the smoker grill into the back of his pickup truck with the help of another man, driving away, and then taking the grill out of the bed of the truck by himself and putting it on a dolly.

Another video clip shows Coderre walking around and removing a bag, a propane tank, coolers and other items from the back of a vehicle and trailer.

“The independent medical examiner initially accepted Coderre’s account of the limitations caused by his alleged injuries,” the mayor’s office said in a statement. “However, when later presented with the video evidence captured on multiple days in June and August 2021, the examiner reassessed Coderre’s assertions and the applicable medical record, subsequently concluding that Coderre had been ‘untruthful’ and ‘putting on an act.’”

Earlier this month, the mayor appointed a hearing officer to determine whether there was just cause to discipline Coderre and a hearing was held on Jan. 13. Coderre and his attorney declined to attend the hearing, according to the mayor’s office.

The hearing officer, Gerard Hayes, found that Coderre’s actions likely had a negative impact on morale within the fire department, and “it would not be a surprise if they lead to very serious disrespect for superior officers by some and attempts at similar dishonest behavior...by others.”

“Coderre’s actions reflect discredit, not credit, on the Fire Department and likely will adversely impact good order inside the department,” Hayes wrote. “He engaged in an activity that is detrimental to the Fire Department. He engaged in conflict of interest to use his position for personal gain. He abused the department injury leave policy.”

Coderre served as the city’s deputy fire chief from 2011 to 2018 and was appointed to acting fire chief in December 2018. His annual salary as acting chief was approximately $150,000, the mayor’s office said.





