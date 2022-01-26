Retired professor still loves talking history

Hyland, who earned his PhD at Boston College and taught at Stonehill College and Framingham State University, said that history is never merely a matter of dates and names “and no life with it.”

“I like to do it,” said the retired professor, adding, “I stay away from current events.”

History still matters for Gary Hylander of Bridgewater, who lectures widely on his favorite periods of American history to groups at local libraries, retirement homes, veterans, senior centers, “and whoever gives me a ring.”

“I like to use humor,” he said. These days he gives presentations online as well.

Hylander has given talks at libraries in Stoughton, East Bridgewater, Abington, and Westwood, among other communities, and offered a series for seniors at UMass-Boston. He will speak on the Reconstruction period following the Civil War at Walpole Public Library on Wednesday, Feb. 2, at 7 p.m.

He also speaks about the Constitution and the Declaration of Independence, and is planning a seven-part series of talks on the Federalist period of American history.

The upcoming presentation at the Walpole library is the final in a three-part series on the Reconstruction period. The first talk in the series centered on Lincoln’s ideas for the Reconstruction of the former Confederacy following the end of the Civil War.

The second of his Reconstruction talks centered on the presidency of Andrew Johnson, Lincoln’s vice president, who took over the presidency after Lincoln’s assassination.

The historian’s Feb. 2 talk at Walpole library is available both to a limited live audience, with masks required, in the library’s community room, at 143 School St.; and by Zoom. To register, go to Calendar of Events under the Program/Activities link at walpolelibrary.org.

