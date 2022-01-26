Studying abroad — while at home — at Northern Essex Community College

Professors from Northern Essex and its two French partners — technical institutes within the University of Paris-Saclay and the University of Lorraine — collaborated virtually last fall to develop the program.

The college is partnering with two universities in France this semester on a program in which the Merrimack Valley and French students will jointly undertake class projects conducted virtually on web platforms.

Students at Northern Essex Community College are participating in an international exchange program — without having to travel abroad.

“Students will be transcending language and cultural barriers and using their academic discipline to collaborate on a project, " said Melba Acevedo, Northern Essex’s director of instructional technology and online education.

Melba Acevedo is Northern Essex’s director of instructional technology and online education. Mike Dean

“This will help them be more prepared for what the 21st-century workforce needs, which is people experienced in working across borders and in multinational environments, using a variety of technologies,” she added.

About 54 Northern Essex students and 87 from France will take part in the projects, which are being incorporated within existing marketing, math, English, and biology classes on both sides of the Atlantic. Five Northern Essex professors and seven from France are participating.

For Northern Essex, which has campuses in Haverhill and Lawrence, a particular aim of the initiative is to provide an international exchange experience for students otherwise unlikely to have one.

Acevedo said financial constraints can make studying abroad an unrealistic option for Northern Essex students, 72 percent of whom attend college part time, with many working full or part-time jobs. Another obstacle is time.

“Our students are busy. They work, they have families, they have responsibilities,” she said.

Northern Essex has existing study abroad programs that have been suspended since the pandemic began, but Acevedo said the French partnership — and other virtual exchanges she hopes will follow in the future — are not intended to replace those programs.

“The virtual exchange just makes the international collaboration more accessible,” she said.

Emily Gonzalez, a Northern Essex professor of natural sciences, is partnering with two French faculty members — Christelle Boulanger, an English professor, and Franck Wilmot, an electronics professor. In their project, students will create a video explaining how heart and skeletal muscular sensors collect and display data.

“It’s lovely because it provides our students with an experience beyond learning the course content,” Gonzalez said. “And it’s a lot of fun for me.”

Gazelle International, a nonprofit Acevedo and Gonzalez learned about at a 2019 international virtual education conference, connected them to the two French universities and the partnership was forged in virtual meetings.

Their own experiences studying abroad inspired Acevedo and Gonzalez’s efforts to start the program.

“It left a strong impression on me,” Acevedo said of a study-abroad trip she took to Vietnam and Thailand in 2018. “I decided I needed to find ways to bring international learning experiences to the classroom,” an idea that is now the focus of her doctoral research.

Students in the virtual exchange will collaborate through both real-time video sessions and online communication, including e-mails and social media. Because the French professors are fluent in English and their French students have at least a basic knowledge of it, all communication will be in English.

Acevedo said it was not difficult to recruit Northern Essex faculty to participate.

“They were excited about it,” she said. “Some of them say it has energized their teaching.”

Boulanger, an English teacher at her technical institute within the University of Paris-Saclay, is also enthused by the program.

“As a language teacher, I’ve always been extremely interested in giving the opportunity to my students to discover different cultures and ways of life,” she said by e-mail. “I know how valuable it is for the students! Indeed when I was a student I studied, traveled, worked abroad and it is very important for me to ensure my students can enjoy similar experiences.”

John Laidler can be reached at laidler@globe.com.



