Tractor trailer crashes on Interstate 495 in Andover, spilling gravel and snarling traffic

“The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) is advising drivers to expect major delays on I-495 southbound at the I-93 interchange in Andover due to a tractor trailer crash which is blocking several travel lanes just south of the entrance ramp from I-93 southbound,” the statement said. “The tractor trailer truck is on its side and its cargo of gravel has spilled onto the road. Drivers should avoid the area and seek alternate routes.”

The state Department of Transportation confirmed the crash in a statement and warned motorists to avoid the area.

A tractor trailer crashed on Interstate 495 southbound in Andover Wednesday morning, spilling gravel onto the road and snarling traffic, officials said.

The statement said the “ramp from I-93 southbound to I-495 southbound may need to be closed temporarily” once cleanup operations start.

David Procopio, a State Police spokesman, said the call for the crash initially came in at 9:54 a.m. He said the driver wasn’t hurt.

“Traffic is restricted to one lane getting by,” Procopio said via email at 11:49 a.m. “There is a minor fuel spill with no known environmental issues, and the truck spilled its load of gravel. The driver, a 49-year-old man from Fremont, NH, had no apparent injuries.”

The tractor and trailer both have New Hampshire registrations, Procopio said.

In addition, MassDOT started tweeting about the crash around 10:45 a.m. Clean-up is expected to take several hours, MassDOT tweeted.

