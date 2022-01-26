Treasurer Seth Magaziner will run for Congress rather than RI governor

The announcement comes eight days after Democratic US Representative James R. Langevin announced he won’t seek re-election this year after 22 years in office.

PROVIDENCE — Four months after announcing his long-expected run for governor , Democratic General Treasurer Seth Magaziner on Wednesday pivoted and announced he will instead run for Congress.

“The fight to preserve our democracy is the most sacred obligation of this generation and this is why I’ve decided to seek to represent the people of Rhode Island’s second congressional district in the United States House of Representatives,” Magaziner said in a statement.

“National Republicans like Donald Trump and Kevin McCarthy seek to divide America, undermine democracy, and appeal to the most chaotic, hateful and dangerous elements of their party. Rhode Island must do our part to ensure that they do not succeed,” he said.

Magaziner accused Republicans in Washington, D.C., of caring more about doing former President Donald Trump’s bidding than about defending the Constitution or helping working families.

“It’s critical Rhode Island Democrats field a proven general election candidate who can prevent the Republicans from taking back this seat in Congress,” he said.

Magaziner lives on Providence’s East Side in the 1st Congressional District, but candidates are not required to live in the 2nd Congressional District to run for the seat – they just have to be state residents.

Over the weekend, Democratic Party powerbrokers tried to convince Magaziner, former CVS executive Helena Foulkes, and Secretary of State Nellie M. Gorbea to drop out of the crowded primary for governor and run for Congress, arguing that any one of them could clear the emerging field of lesser-known Democrats expected to enter the race this week.

Foulkes and Gorbea ruled out the possibility, but Magaziner left the door open saying he remained in the governor’s race “at this time.”

At the end of the third quarter of 2021, Magaziner continued to lead the field of gubernatorial candidates in fund-raising after collecting $255,000 in the third quarter and ending with $1,580,419 in his campaign account. Fourth quarter fund-raising reports are due Jan. 31.

But Magaziner will not be able to simply shift the $1.58 million into a federal campaign account. Rather, he would need to return the cash to his donors and ask them to give to his congressional campaign.

Magaziner, 38, was born in Bristol, the son of Ira Magaziner, chief health care policy adviser for former President Bill Clinton. He graduated from Brown University and received a master of business administration degree for Yale University. He became state treasurer in 2015, succeeding now-US Commerce Secretary Gina M. Raimondo, and he is now term limited.

Magaziner will join a Democratic field of candidates that already includes Omar Bah, founder and executive director of the Refugee Dream Center in Providence, and Edwin R. Pacheco, a former state representative and chairman of the Rhode Island Democratic Party.

Former state Representative Robert B. Lancia, a Cranston Republican who lost to Langevin in 2020, is running for the 2nd Congressional District seat again this year. But other Republicans might soon join him in the race, including former Cranston Mayor and two-time gubernatorial Allan W. Fung and Senator Jessica de la Cruz, a North Smithfield Republican.

A long list of other Democrats have said they are considering jumping into the race. On Wednesday, former state Representative Stephen Ucci, a Johnston Democrat, said he had decided against running for the 2nd Congressional District seat.

“I appreciate everyone’s time and patience as I thought through my decisions,” Ucci said. “But now is not the right time personally and professionally. It is humbling to be thought of, and I wish other candidates well.”

Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @FitzProv.