Two stabbed in Roxbury, one seriously injured

The pair were taken to a hospital. Their conditions were not known late Wednesday night.

Two people were stabbed in Roxbury Wednesday evening, at least one of whom was seriously injured, police said.

Police were called to 5 Rockville Park at 8:08 p.m. for a report of two people stabbed, Officer Stephen McNulty, a department spokesman said.

The extent of the injuries to both people was not immediately clear, he said. At least one of the victims may have suffered life-threatening injuries.

No arrests had been made in the stabbings, McNulty said.

No further details were immediately available.





Advertisement

Charlie McKenna can be reached at charlie.mckenna@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @charliemckenna9.