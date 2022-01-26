fb-pixel Skip to main content

Two stabbed in Roxbury, one seriously injured

By Charlie McKenna Globe Correspondent,Updated January 26, 2022, 33 minutes ago

Two people were stabbed in Roxbury Wednesday evening, at least one of whom was seriously injured, police said.

The pair were taken to a hospital. Their conditions were not known late Wednesday night.

Police were called to 5 Rockville Park at 8:08 p.m. for a report of two people stabbed, Officer Stephen McNulty, a department spokesman said.

The extent of the injuries to both people was not immediately clear, he said. At least one of the victims may have suffered life-threatening injuries.

No arrests had been made in the stabbings, McNulty said.

No further details were immediately available.


Advertisement

Charlie McKenna can be reached at charlie.mckenna@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @charliemckenna9.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video