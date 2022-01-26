fb-pixel Skip to main content

Woman, 19, injured after man breaks into Melrose home

By Nick Stoico Globe Correspondent,Updated January 26, 2022, 31 minutes ago

Police are searching for a man who allegedly broke into a Melrose home and injured a 19-year-old woman with a knife early Wednesday morning, the Melrose Police Department said.

The woman was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital with a cut to her neck, police said.

Police declined to share further details on her condition and did not provide the location of the break-in, which was reported about 3 a.m. Wednesday.

The woman was cut during a confrontation with the man inside the home, police said.

The man is also suspected of breaking into other homes and stealing a car overnight Tuesday, police said.

Advertisement

This is a breaking news story that will be updated as more information becomes available.


Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video