Woman, 19, injured after man breaks into Melrose home

Police are searching for a man who allegedly broke into a Melrose home and injured a 19-year-old woman with a knife early Wednesday morning, the Melrose Police Department said.
The woman was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital with a cut to her neck, police said.
Police declined to share further details on her condition and did not provide the location of the break-in, which was reported about 3 a.m. Wednesday.
The woman was cut during a confrontation with the man inside the home, police said.
The man is also suspected of breaking into other homes and stealing a car overnight Tuesday, police said.
This is a breaking news story that will be updated as more information becomes available.
