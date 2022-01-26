You get a tax break. And you get a tax break: Baker to detail proposals to ease burden on several groups.

Among the most dramatic-sounding proposals he sketched was one to “eliminate income taxes” for the lowest-paid 230,000 taxpayers in the state, framing it as a way to soften the hit on those stretching to pay for necessities such as food, housing, and transportation in the face of rising prices.

The second-term Republican teased the plans Tuesday during his final State of the Commonwealth address , urging the Democratic-led Legislature to help “invest in Massachusetts families.”

Governor Charlie Baker on Wednesday is expected to detail a series of proposed tax breaks he unveiled this week, kick-starting a push in his lame-duck year to slim what the state collects from low-income workers, parents, renters, and others.

He also said he’d seek to double the tax break people can claim on children and dependents; offer renters a “bigger tax break” on their monthly payments; and give seniors a break on property taxes and “make our estate tax more competitive with the rest of the country.”

Massachusetts is one of just 12 states, plus Washington, D.C., that taxes estates after death, according to the AARP. The state taxes between 0.8 percent to 16 percent on estates above $1 million, tying it with Oregon for the lowest threshold for triggering the tax in the country.

But how Baker intends to structure the breaks — or what they’d save residents — was not immediately clear Tuesday. His office is expected to release his final budget proposal Wednesday afternoon, detailing both the proposals and how he would spend some $50 billion next fiscal year.

Baker is pitching the tax breaks at a time of flush state revenues. Through December, the state said it had collected $1.55 billion above what it projected midway through the fiscal year, and Baker is expected to propose pumping hundreds of millions more dollars into the state’s emergency savings account by next year.

Currently expected to reach $5.9 billion by the end of this fiscal year, the account would grow to $6.64 billion by June 2023, thanks primarily to transfer from excess capital gain taxes, according to projections from Baker’s office.

At that level, the account would have nearly doubled from 2019 and grown more than five times since 2015, when it had about $1.25 billion midway through the first year of Baker’s tenure.

The account effectively gives the state a cushion during economic downturns and recessions. Both Baker and lawmakers had initially proposed using large chunks of it last year to help navigate the pandemic, but they ultimately canceled a withdrawal as the state took in billions in unexpected revenue. Lawmakers later used $1.5 billion in surplus money as part of a COVID-19 stimulus spending plan.

