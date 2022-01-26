Breyer’s expected retirement renews focus on potential replacements

That short list, which could grow, is topped by Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, who was confirmed last year to the US Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit as one of Biden’s first judicial nominees. Brown is a favorite of the Democrats’ liberal base, in part because of her history as a former public defender, an unusual background for a Supreme Court justice.

The planned retirement of Justice Stephen G. Breyer later this year abruptly puts a renewed spotlight on a small circle of Black female jurists who are positioned to be chosen as President Biden’s first pick to the Supreme Court, potentially marking a historic step in the country’s history.

Another strong candidate is Leondra Kruger, a California Supreme Court justice who has previously rebuffed offers from the White House to take a job in the administration.

And a confirmation hearing slated for next week will put the spotlight on yet another Black woman who is being catapulted into the vacancy discussion: J. Michelle Childs, a federal judge and a favorite of House Majority Whip James E. Clyburn, Democrat of South Carolina. Childs seized the attention of legal observers when Biden unexpectedly nominated her last month to serve on the high-profile D.C. circuit, surprising Washington area lawyers who had anticipated a pick with local ties.

Biden promised during his presidential campaign that he would put a Black woman on the Supreme Court at the first opportunity. Relatively few Black women serve as federal appellate judges, the traditional springboard for the Supreme Court. Biden in his first year has chosen eight Black women for those courts, expanding his own pool of possible picks. (Five of the eight have been confirmed.)

Breyer is not expected to officially step down before the court’s term ends in June, creating an usually long period during which he will be on the bench while his departure is anticipated. Senior congressional aides said the Senate can process a nomination for a Supreme Court seat before it is formally vacant.

Senators on both sides quickly spoke out Wednesday about the kind of nominee they wanted as word spread of Breyer’s impending retirement.

“The court should reflect the diversity of our country, and it is unacceptable that we have never in our nation’s history had a Black woman sit on the Supreme Court of the United States,” said Senator Patty Murray, Democrat of Washington and a member of the 1992 “Year of the Woman” class of female politicians who were motivated to run after the controversial Anita Hill hearings. “I want to change that.”

Jackson, who replaced now-Attorney General Merrick Garland on the D.C. Circuit, has long been considered among lawyers and judicial activists as the clear front-runner. She has raised her profile presiding over cases involving former president Donald Trump, including whether his White House documents should be released to the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol.

In comparison, Kruger, a former law clerk to Justice John Paul Stevens, is viewed as more moderate, which could be an asset in a Senate that is divided 50-50 between the parties. Biden officials sought to recruit her to head the US Solicitor General’s Office, where she had previously worked, but she declined, according to people familiar with the matter.

Two other Black women whom Biden appointed to federal appeals courts are also seen as contenders: Holly Thomas, a longtime civil rights lawyer he named to the US Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit, and Candace Jackson-Akiwumi, a former public defender he named to the US Court of Appeals for the 7th Circuit.

And some within the party are pushing the White House to look beyond the usual sources, suggesting prominent civil rights lawyers such as Sherrilyn Ifill, the outgoing president and director-counsel of the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund. But that appears to be a less-likely development.

Childs, a federal judge since 2010 with a powerful patron in Clyburn, is the most recent entry in the mix, as she faces a confirmation hearing next week for her nomination to the D.C. appeals court, often a stepping-stone to the Supreme Court.

Clyburn, the third-ranking House Democrat and an influential Biden ally, said in an interview before news of Breyer’s plans emerged Wednesday that Childs would meet Biden’s oft-stated goal of bringing more diverse backgrounds to the Supreme Court. Childs, Clyburn noted, received her degrees from state universities, at a time when an Ivy League pedigree has become near-universal among the justices, with all but one attending Harvard or Yale.

“Joe Biden has talked about the kind of experiences he’d bring into the presidency,” said Clyburn, who has championed Childs as a Supreme Court contender in talks with members of Biden’s inner circle. “He was brought up in Scranton, in Delaware, educated in the public schools. That’s who Michelle Childs is.”

Jackson, 51, was confirmed to the appeals court in June by a 53-44 vote. All 50 members of the Democratic caucus voted for her, as did three Republican senators: Susan Collins of Maine, Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska. Three Republicans did not vote.

Jackson, who clerked for Breyer during the Supreme Court’s 1999-2000 term, was born in Washington, D.C., and grew up in Miami. She graduated from Harvard College and Harvard Law School.

During her 8 1/2 years on the US District Court bench, she heard several cases that attracted particular political attention.

Among them, in 2019, she ruled that Donald McGahn, the former White House counsel to then-President Donald Trump, had to obey a congressional subpoena seeking his testimony over Trump’s efforts to obstruct the Russia investigation.

“Presidents are not kings,” she wrote, adding that current and former White House officials owe their allegiance to the Constitution. “They do not have subjects, bound by loyalty or blood, whose destiny they are entitled to control.”

The Trump Department of Justice appealed the ruling, but McGahn eventually did testify behind closed doors last year, after the Biden administration struck a deal with House Democrats to resolve the dispute.

After Biden elevated Jackson to the appeals court in 2021, she was part of a three-judge panel that heard Trump’s challenge to a congressional subpoena for White House records related to the Capitol riot. In December, less than a month after that case was docketed before them, they ruled that Congress could see the documents. The Supreme Court this month affirmed that outcome, completing the dispute’s unusually rapid resolution.

Jackson has two daughters and is related by marriage to Paul Ryan, the former House speaker and Republican vice-presidential candidate. Her husband, Patrick Jackson, is a surgeon and the twin brother of Ryan’s brother in-law. At her 2012 confirmation hearing to be a district court judge, Ryan testified in her support, calling her “clearly qualified” and “an amazing person.”

Material from The New York Times and the Associated Press was used in this report.



