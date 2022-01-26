‘It’s time for a Black woman on the Supreme Court’: Praise, speculation swirl amid news of Breyer’s retirement

Within minutes of initial news reports from NBC and NPR, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki had already weighed in, telling reporters that the administration had no comment and would respect Breyer’s right to announce his retirement on his own terms.

The Associated Press and other major news organizations reported that Breyer, one of the three liberal justices on the conservative-dominated Supreme Court, plans to step down over the summer.

Praise and speculation about the future arrived quickly Wednesday as news spread that liberal Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer plans to retire at the end of the current term.

Biden, for his part, also would not comment on the retirement when asked to do so during a midday event with business leaders.

Advertisement

“There has been no announcement from Justice Breyer — let him make whatever statement he wants to make, and I’m happy to talk about it later,” Biden said.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer appeared to confirm the news Wednesday, saying in a statement that Biden’s nominee “will receive a prompt hearing in the Senate Judiciary Committee and will be considered and confirmed by the full United States Senate with all deliberate speed.”

But shortly after initial reports that Breyer would step down, speculation swirled about his replacement. Progressives, including Representative Ayanna Pressley, quickly issued statements reminding Biden he had pledged during the Democratic primary campaign to appoint a Black woman to the Supreme Court.

Others focused on Breyer’s service on the Supreme Court, with politicians from both sides of the aisle praising the liberal justice’s tenure.

“For decades, Justice Breyer has served on the bench of the highest court with grace, expertise, humility, and an unwavering dedication to justice. He has worked tirelessly to build consensus among his fellow justices, and has always kept in mind the real-world impacts of the Court’s decisions on the American people, “ Senator Ed Markey said in a statement. “It is an honor and privilege to call Justice Breyer my dear personal friend, and I wish him the best in his retirement.”

Advertisement

“Throughout his distinguished career on the Court, Jusice Breyer applied his remarkable intellect to safeguard justice and equality under the law,” Senator Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island said in a statement.

Whitehouse also warned Democrats to “prepare for the fight ahead. We cannot allow right-wing donor interests to tighten their grip on the Court any further.”

But Breyer drew praise from some Republicans.

“I appreciate Justice Breyer’s service to our nation. He has always been a scholar and a gentleman whose record on the Supreme Court is solidly in the liberal camp,” Senator Lindsey Graham said in a series of tweets. “Justice Breyer has always shown great respect for the institution and his colleagues, and I wish him well in the next phase of his life.”

Graham also indicated that Republicans are unlikely to be able to stop Senate Democrats from confirming Biden’s pick for the Supreme Court.

“Elections have consequences, and that is most evident when it comes to fulfilling vacancies on the Supreme Court,” he said.

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.

Christina Prignano can be reached at christina.prignano@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @cprignano.