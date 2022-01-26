Prosecutors look at electors’ statements backing Trump’s election

Their actions were criticized at the time as a political stunt meant to bolster Trump’s unfounded claims of election fraud. But they have drawn additional scrutiny in recent weeks, as the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol seeks to understand the origin of the Trump elector slates, and two Democratic attorneys general, in New Mexico and Michigan, have asked federal prosecutors to investigate whether the certifications could amount to a crime.

Federal prosecutors are examining the decision by Republican electors in some states won by President Biden in 2020 to send in signed statements purporting to affirm Donald Trump as the victor of the election, a top Justice Department official said Tuesday.

Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco confirmed prosecutors’ consideration of what she termed the “fraudulent elector certifications” in an interview with CNN.

“We’ve received those referrals. Our prosecutors are looking at those, and I can’t say anything more on ongoing investigations,” Monaco said.

The Trump electors’ efforts were hardly a secret. The groups in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevad, and Wisconsin — all states that had officially approved Biden electors — acted publicly in mid-December 2020. They said they were adopting a tactic used by Democrats in Hawaii decades ago in hopes that some later court decision might make their meaningless votes actually count. Republicans in Pennsylvania and New Mexico also sent certificates, but those documents explicitly stated that they were to be considered only if the election results were upended.

The breadth of federal prosecutors’ review was not immediately clear. Nor was it clear whom they might be targeting or what crimes they might be considering. The electors were aided in their effort by Trump campaign officials and Trump attorney Rudolph Giuliani, who said publicly that the rival slates were necessary and appropriate. Former campaign officials and party leaders, speaking on the condition of anonymity to discuss private conversations, have previously said that Giuliani oversaw the effort behind the scenes.

A Justice Department spokesman declined to comment Tuesday on when prosecutors began looking into the matter, whom they were targeting, or even if they were conducting a full-fledged investigation, rather than just assessing referrals from state attorneys general.

The Justice Department generally does not confirm the existence of investigations. But Garland and other top officials have faced pressure to do and say more about their efforts to hold accountable those who sought to subvert Biden’s win — both during the Capitol riot and before it.

Some commentators and lawmakers have pressed the department to be more aggressive in examining the conduct of Trump and those close to him. As of earlier this month, FBI agents had not sought to interview or gather materials from some of Trump’s most loyal lieutenants about their strategy sessions at the Willard hotel on how to overturn the results of the 2020 election; nor had the department reached out to the Georgia secretary of state’s office about Trump urging its leader to “find” enough votes to reverse his defeat.

Washington Post

Flake starts role as ambassador to Turkey

ANKARA, Turkey — Former senator Jeff Flake formally stepped into his new position as US ambassador to Turkey on Wednesday, after presenting his credentials to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Flake is a former Republican lawmaker who endorsed President Biden’s 2020 run for the White House. He served in the Senate from Arizona from 2013 to 2019 and in the House of Representatives from 2001 to 2013.

He takes up the position at a difficult time for US-Turkish relations. The long list of disagreements between the two NATO allies includes a rift over US support for Kurdish fighters in Syria as well as Turkey’s purchase of a Russian weapons system.

His appointment also comes amid threats of sanctions against Russia by the United States and its allies over concerns that Russia may be planning to invade Ukraine. Turkey enjoys close relations with both Ukraine and Russia and has offered to mediate between the two.

“It is an honor to represent the United States in Turkey. This is a critical relationship at a pivotal time,” Flake wrote on Twitter.

Video footage released by Erdogan’s office showed Flake handing over his diplomatic credentials to the Turkish leader before they posed for photographs.

Flake replaces Ambassador David Satterfield, who was appointed the special envoy to the Horn of Africa.

Last year, Erdogan threatened to oust Satterfield and nine other Western ambassadors after they called for the release of philanthropist Osman Kavala, who has been in a Turkish prison for four years awaiting trial on charges many view as unfounded. A diplomatic crisis was averted after the US Embassy in Ankara declared compliance with a convention outlining diplomats’ duties to respect the laws of the host state and not to interfere in internal affairs. Other missions posted the same message.

Flake retired from the Senate at the end of his term in 2019, saying he was out of step with the Republican Party in the era of former president Donald Trump. He later wrote a book, “Conscience of a Conservative,” that was a critique of Trump.

Associated Press

Carter Center reports progress in fight against Guinea worms

ATLANTA — Guinea worm infections dropped to just over a dozen worldwide last year, getting closer to fulfilling former president Jimmy Carter’s dream of completely eradicating the disease during his lifetime.

The Carter Center reported Wednesday that only 14 human cases of Guinea worm disease were reported in all of 2021, the result of years of public health campaigns to improve access to safe drinking water in Africa. People who drink unclean water can ingest parasites that can grow as long as 3 feet before painfully emerging from the skin.

The Atlanta-based center founded by Carter and his wife, Rosalynn, said the remaining infections occurred in just four countries in sub-Saharan Africa: Chad, South Sudan, Ethiopia, and Mali.

That’s a decline of nearly half compared to the previous year, when 27 cases were reported in seven African countries. And it’s a staggering drop from when The Carter Center began leading the global eradication effort in 1986, when the parasitic disease infected 3.5 million people. Carter, 97, has made eradicating the disease one of his many missions.

“To say that we only have 14 human beings on a planet of almost 8 billion people is quite a phenomenal track record for the Guinea worm program,” Adam Weiss, director of The Carter Center’s Guinea Worm Eradication Program, told the Associated Press.

Guinea worm affects some of the world’s more vulnerable people and can be prevented by training people to filter and drink clean water.

Only one human disease has ever been successfully eradicated: smallpox. The World Health Organization warns that the remaining cases can be the most difficult to control as they usually occur in remote and often inaccessible areas.

Associated Press