LETTERS

Card me! Please card me!

Updated January 26, 2022, 30 minutes ago
A customer picks up a takeout at Galleria Umberto, a pizza shop in the North End, on Jan. 13.Lane Turner/Globe Staff

The checking of vaccination cards at the door is kind of exciting for this 80-year-old who spent much of his misguided adolescence using a fake ID to get served in New York’s taverns of yesteryear.

When asked to see my vax card, I have that youthful anticipation that they might question its authenticity or ask me if I am really old or compromised enough to have qualified for my booster shot.

Then again, I often hope to get carded at Dunkin’ when I ask for the senior discount, but so far, no such luck.

Michel L. Spitzer

Jamaica Plain

