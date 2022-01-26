Card me! Please card me!

The checking of vaccination cards at the door is kind of exciting for this 80-year-old who spent much of his misguided adolescence using a fake ID to get served in New York’s taverns of yesteryear.

When asked to see my vax card, I have that youthful anticipation that they might question its authenticity or ask me if I am really old or compromised enough to have qualified for my booster shot.

Then again, I often hope to get carded at Dunkin’ when I ask for the senior discount, but so far, no such luck.