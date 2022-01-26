Unifying the country appears to be out of Biden’s reach

But it’s been a massive uphill struggle to make progress when almost every Republican obstructs any action Biden proposes. It’s the Republicans who are failing their oath to the Constitution and to our country’s best interests. How do you bring a nation together when half of the Hill refuses to participate?

Re “Biden is failing because he abandoned his mandate” (Opinion, Jan. 19): Where have you been, Jeff Jacoby? Joe Biden never abandoned his efforts to unify. This past year, he has worked expansively, nationally and internationally, to restore integrity and trust to our interactions, repair relationships, and boost collaboration on social, economic, and environmental issues supported by the large majority of Americans. President Biden’s initiatives are based on what is fair and just.

Susan Varn

Kensington, N.H.





Bringing parties together is impossible when one won’t budge

No, Jeff Jacoby, President Biden is not failing; rather, he cannot do the impossible: Bring together two parties when one party is unwilling to join.

I do not understand why the president gets such bad press. He has done so much good for so many, in spite of many obstacles (from Mitch McConnell to Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin). Through policy, he has revived the economy, cut unemployment, lowered poverty rates, pushed mass vaccination drives, and committed significant resources to combating the climate catastrophe. He is not perfect and has made mistakes, but it seems to me that the media are collaborating with Republicans in emphasizing his losses rather than the many positive results of his efforts.

Donna Haber Kornberg

Falmouth





Refreshing to see someone detail this administration’s failings

Congratulations to Jeff Jacoby for his insightful column detailing the failures of the Biden administration. I was pleasantly surprised that the Globe actually published this piece.

Michael Gigante

Wellesley





Critic is overlooking what’s at stake for this country

While the threat of authoritarianism hangs over us, Jeff Jacoby criticizes Joe Biden, who “loudly slammed 52 senators who won’t back up his call to blow up the filibuster and pass his party’s aggressive election bills.” Apparently, the blatant disenfranchising of millions of voters and replacement of honorable election officials with party hacks in red states, nationwide, is perfectly acceptable.

L.R. Neville

Salem