Brendan Flanagan gets Xaverian even with Prep, scores 42-save shutout

The senior goalie stopped all 42 shots he faced, including two bids on the 5-on-3 power play as No. 2 Xaverian registered a 2-0 Catholic Conference win at the Essex Sports Center in Middleton.

The Eagles, however, could not solve Brendan Flanagan.

Trailing, 2-0, with 3:14 left in the second period, top-ranked St. John’s Prep was presented with an excellent opportunity to get back in Wednesday’s game: A 50-second, two-man advantage.

“I think it was huge,” Flanagan said. “That’s a very good power play they’ve got over there, but to shut them down on a 5-on-3 especially, that’s huge.”

Xaverian (11-1-1) got through the remainder of the second period and played a stout defensive third to halt Prep’s nine-game win streak.

On Jan. 8, Prep (10-2) dealt Xaverian its only loss, 5-2. That setback was a spark, said coach David Spinale.

“Knowing that they took it to us motivated us,” he said. “We just wanted to play better in our own end and be better teammates.”

Senior forward Braden O’Hara opened the scoring 50 seconds into the second period. After a fortunate bounce, the puck fell to him in the slot and he capitalized, burying it to the short side of Prep goalie Payton Palladino.

Later in the period, senior forward Jack Silva doubled the lead on a one-timer. Senior defenseman Nolan Dion picked up the puck at the top of the zone, pivoted to the outside, and made an excellent backhand pass through the slot to the stick of Silva, who made no mistake, sniping it over Palladino’s shoulder.

From that point, Flanagan was immense, making 13 saves in the third period as St. John’s Prep surged down the stretch.

“It’s always good to shut out a number one team in the state,” he said.

In other action Wednesday:

Ashland 5, Dover-Sherborn/Weston 2 — Mark Milko, Jack Reardon, PJ Kissane, Jake Kaveney, and Aydin Fish each lit the lamp for the Clockers (6-5), powering the hosts to the Tri-Valley League win at Rivers School.

Beverly 2, Stoneham 1 — Jaxon Thomas and Jeff Hallinan each scored, with Thomas adding an assist to power the Panthers (4-8-1) past the nonleague Spartans (8-5-0) at Stoneham Arena.

Catholic Memorial 2, BC High 1 — Nick D’Olympio and Evan England scored a goal apiece and Dom Walecka made 28 saves as the No. 5 Knights (9-2-1) earned the Catholic Conference win at Warrior Ice Arena.

Concord-Carlisle 2, Lowell 1 — Carter O’Brien and Jay Carter netted goals and CJ Bailey had 14 saves for the Patriots (5-5) in the MVC/DCL 3 win at the Tsongas Center.

Duxbury 7, Pembroke 2 — Brady Glass had two goals and an assist, and Nick Sivieri and Will Asbedian scored their first career goals to spark the Dragons (7-4-2) to the Patriot League road win at Hobomock Ice Arena.

Franklin 13, Mansfield 5 — Justin Magazu (4 goals, assist), Domenic Lampasona (2 goals, 2 assists), and Dylan Marchand (goal, 5 assists) poured it on in the Panthers’ (11-5) Hockomock League win at Foxboro Sports Center.

Greater Lowell/Nashoba Tech 9, Minuteman 4 — Tony Iacovone, Cam Arsenault and James Dixon scored a pair of goals each for GLNT (5-6), which extended its win streak to three at Valley Sports Arena in West Concord.

Hanover 6, Falmouth 1 — Mikey Munroe, Zach Lee, and Quinn Brown tallied third-period goals as the Hawks (9-3-1) pulled away for the nonleague win at the Falmouth Ice Arena.

Haverhill 2, Shawsheen 1 — Nick DiBurro and Justin Torosian scored, and Dylan Soucy made 26 saves for the Hillies (4-7) in their nonleague home win at Veterans Memorial Rink.

Lynnfield 4, Triton 1 — Chase Carney (two goals, assist), Drew Damiani (goal, three assists) and Aiden Burke (goal, assist) had multi-point games for the Pioneers (10-2) in the Cape Ann League victory at Graf Rink in Newburyport.

Malden Catholic 5, St. John’s (Shrewsbury) 0 — Dan Zizza started his hat trick with a pair of first-period goals and Evan Foskett registered three assists as the Spartans (5-5) recorded the Catholic Conference shutout at Valley Forum II.

Masconomet 4, Danvers 0 — Senior goaltender Nick Santangelo recorded his first career shutout and ninth straight win for the Chieftains (10-2) in the Northeastern Conference.

Norwood 7, Bellingham 0 — Freshman Tom Martin and junior Conor Lydon netted two goals apiece and junior Michael Moynihan had his first varsity goal as the Mustangs (10-2) cruised to the Tri-Valley League win at the Skating Club of Boston.

Sandwich 3, Nauset 2 — Jack Connolly scored the winning goal and added an assist for the Blue Knights (8-2-1), who prevailed in the Cape & Islands Atlantic matchup at Charles Moore Arena in Orleans.

Southeastern/B-P 7, South Shore Voc-Tech 1 — Thomas Leger had a goal and assist in the first period and the Hawks (7-2) got goals from seven players in their Mayflower win at Rockland Ice Rink.

Waltham 4, Central Catholic 1 — Jack Perry was stellar with 34 saves as the Hawks (6-2-2) recorded the MVC/DCL 1 victory at the ICenter.

Woburn 3, Burlington 2 — Senior defenseman Mike Arsenault (2 goals) tallied with 18 seconds left to lift the host Tanners (6-3-2) to the Middlesex League victory.

