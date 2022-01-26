EMass girls’ basketball: Central Catholic’s Ashley Dinges headlines Players of the Week

Avery O’Connor, Dedham — The New Hampshire-bound senior guard racked up 42 points as the Marauders outlasted Westwood, 51-44, on Tuesday.

Ashley Dinges, Central Catholic — What a week for the sophomore in the Merrimack Valley Conference: 32 points, 19 rebounds, and 5 steals (25 minutes) in a 63-30 win over Billerica on Friday; 18 points, 17 rebounds, and 3 steals (28 minutes) in a 65-32 win over Haverhill on Sunday; and 23 points, 10 rebounds, and 4 assists (17 minutes) in a 70-26 win over Lawrence on Tuesday.

Central Catholic's Ashley Dinges produced three straight double-doubles in Merrimack Valley Conference wins over Billerica, Haverhill, and Lawrence.

Meg Olbrys, Norwood — A senior forward headed to Villanova, she finished with 19 points in a 62-30 win over Dedham on Friday, 25 points and 13 rebounds in a 58-25 triumph against Bridgewater-Raynham on Monday, and a career-high 30 points in a 61-30 victory over Bellingham on Tuesday.

Kate Olenik, Medfield — Racked up 20 points as Medfield cruised past Tri-League foe Bellingham, 63-34, on Friday, and 22 points, 4 assists, and 4 steals in a 63-46 win over Norton on Tuesday.

Shannon Patrick, Acton-Boxborough — The sophomore exploded for 30 points, 11 rebounds, and 6 steals in a 45-37 victory over Cambridge on Friday, and added 22 points and 12 rebounds in an 83-25 win over New Mission on Monday.

Ashlee Talbot, Dracut — Her 22-point, 10-rebound, 8-steal performance lifted the Middies to a 57-46 triumph over Tewksbury on Friday, and she chipped in 16 points in a 65-51 victory over Brockton on Monday and 18 more in a 60-48 win over Chelmsford on Tuesday.

Trevor Hass can be reached at trevor.hass@globe.com.