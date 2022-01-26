Hingham wrestling hits double digits, locks up piece of 10th straight conference title

After Hingham (16-3-1, 4-0 Patriot Keenan) dominated the lower weights with four first-period pins in the first five matches en route to a 24-6 lead, Duxbury clawed within 36-33 after a Jack Johnson pin at 195 pounds.

“I’m really excited for the kids and the program,” Hingham coach Paul Canniff said. “They came in and wrestled tough and I’m really glad it all worked out for us.”

With a 48-33 dual meet win over Duxbury on Wednesday night, Hingham captured at least a share of its 10th straight Patriot League Keenan Division wrestling crown.

Walking up to the scorer’s table for the all-important 220 bout, Hingham junior Sam Oppedisano was feeling a little deja vu. During his varsity debut last spring, he needed to start a string of three straight pins at the upper weights to clinch a win. Across the mat from him Wednesday was Duxbury’s Connor Smith, who weighed in at just 184 pounds, but was filling in at 220 due to an injury.

“I was feeling pretty nostalgic,” Oppedisano said. “I was looking at the kid and I was pretty sure I could pull it off, but anything can happen.”

The drama didn’t take long to resolve itself. After a quick takedown, Oppedisano got to his corkscrew for a 1:05 pin that ensured the Harbormen would extend their historic run of league titles.

“It felt pretty amazing,” Oppedisano said. “With the crowd and this being for the league title, it was a big deal for me.”

“That was huge,” Canniff agreed. “It clinched the meet for us. I’m really happy for him and all the kids.”

Neither team was sporting its entire varsity squad: Duxbury was missing starters at the top two weights, including senior captain Peter Stanwood (285) while Hingham was minus a few of its middle-weights, although it did get quick pins from senior Mark Botello (47 seconds at 152) and his little brother, freshman Matt Botello (25 seconds at 132), who are both ranked No. 1 in the state.

“They had some guys out too, so hat’s off to them,” said Duxbury coach Kyle McCarthy. “They wrestled their [butts] off. We’re going to move on to the next one and we’re done with Hingham. We’ll move on to our next team tournament and get ready for sectionals.”

Duxbury (11-2, 3-1 Patriot Keenan), which moved down to Division 3 this winter after reaching the Division 2 South semifinals last spring, has lost two out of three after opening the season with nine-straight wins.

“Young fiery team and they just want to get better,” McCarthy said. “They’re constantly soaking everything up and we have a lot of young guys coming back, which is great.”

Hingham needs to beat Whitman-Hanson on Feb. 2 to earn its 10th straight outright league championship. If the Harbormen lose, Duxbury will have a chance to share the crown if it beats Marshfield the same night.

In other wrestling action Wednesday:

Chelmsford 51, Haverhill 24 — Jack Ring (126 pounds) and Manny Marshall (145) registered victories to propel the Lions (9-3) to the Merrimack Valley Conference victory.

St. John’s Prep 69, BC High 6 — Matt Mitchell (170 pounds) won his 100th career match during the Catholic Conference dual meet. Braedon Goes (106), Alex Schaeublin (113), Elias Hajali (120), Tyler Knox (126), Adam Schaeublin (132), Ryan DeSouza (145), Ethan Barnes-Felix (152), James Brengolini (160), Zach Richardson (182), Marc Pineiro (195), and Jack Blizard (220) also won their matches for SJP (29-0).

Whitman-Hanson 57, Plymouth North 24 — Freshman Cooper Lussier (152 pounds) extended his record to 24-2 with his 16th pin of the season for the Panthers (9-5). Charlie Lussier (106), Joe Boss (113), Aidan Guiliani (132), Braden Kain (138), Pat Collett (145), Rocco Hanaphy (160), Curtis Burke (182), Rocco Ruffini (220), and Maddox Colclough (285) all won their Patriot League matches.

Boys’ basketball

St. Sebastian’s 81, Nobles 50 — Eighth grader AJ Dybantsa (21 points), freshman Jaylen Harrell (16 points), and junior Sam Hinman (11 points) led the Arrows (11-2) to the Independent School League win.

Girls’ basketball

Amesbury 64, Beverly 43 — Senior forward Avery Hallinan (28 points) netted her 1,000 career point in the nonleague win for Amesbury (10-3). “It’s a huge program accomplishment - all of the girls’ that played with her are a part of this too and it means so much to everybody,” said Amesbury coach Greg Dollas. “It’s a testament to all of the hard work that she’s put in. She does everything. She’s a coachable, hard working kid.”

Blackstone Valley 47, Parker Charter 9 — Skyla Jack and Nicole Perry scored 11 points each to secure a Colonial Athletic win for the Beavers (7-3).

Duxbury 53, Cape Cod Academy 30 — Sophomore Molly Donovan’s 28 points led the Dragons (7-4) to a nonleague victory over the Seahawks (3-6).

Latin Academy 66, TechBoston 22 — A career-high 17 points from senior Lily Crowley and another 14 from senior Ruth Norton paced the Dragons (3-1) to a Boston City League.

Westport 54, Holbrook 39 — Sophomore Korynne Holden (20 points, 9 steals, 3 blocks, 2 rebounds) put together a strong two-way performance to lead the Wildcats (5-5) to the Mayflower win. Junior Leah Sylvain (10 points, 6 steals, 3 assists) was pivotal in the win.

Worcester Academy 68, Pomfret 30 — Cameron Rust, Alexandra Eldredge, and Oluchi Okanaway each recorded 20 points to power the Hilltoppers (6-4) to the non-league win.

Sarah Barber, Cam Kerry, Ethan McDowell, Vitoria Poejo, and Joseph Pohoryles contributed to this story. To report scores, call 617-929-2860/3235 or email hssports@globe.com.