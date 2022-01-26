Providence names Steven Napolillo as next athletic director

Premier League clubs must have a minimum of four positive coronavirus cases within their playing squad before requesting a postponement, according to new guidelines taking effect next month. Previously, teams had to show they did not have 13 senior players plus a goalkeeper available before asking for a game to be postponed. That also took into account factors such as injuries and players being on international duty. There have been 22 postponements since the start of December, with some of them provoking fury as clubs appeared to be exploiting the rules to get games called off. The league said it was continuing to adapt its guidance “in response to the wider public health situation.” “The league’s postponement rules and guidance are designed to protect the wellbeing of players and staff,” the Premier League said, “while maintaining the sporting integrity of the competition and the quality of squads playing league matches.” The guidance will come into effect after the game between Burnley and Watford on Feb. 5.

Providence has named Steven Napolillo its next athletic director, the school’s president, the Rev. Kenneth R. Sicard , announced Wednesday. Napolillo succeeds Bob Driscoll , who announced last week that he would retire after serving as the Friars’ AD for 21 years. A 1998 graduate of Providence, Napolillo began his career there in 2004 as its assistant director of athletic relations. He has served as its senior associate athletic director assistant/vice president for external relations since 2014. He will begin his new position on July 1. Napolillo has worked in several areas of athletics during his time at Providence. That includes playing a role in coaching searches that resulted in the hiring of men’s ice hockey coach Nate Leaman , men’s basketball coach Ed Cooley , women’s soccer coach Sam Lopes , and women’s ice hockey coach Matt Kelly .

BASKETBALL

Bulls’ Jones could miss 6-8 weeks with broken finger

The banged-up Chicago Bulls lost another player to a long-term injury when forward Derrick Jones Jr. broke his right index finger while working out at the team’s training facility. Jones, sidelined with a bone bruise since getting hurt Jan. 12 against Brooklyn, is expected back in six to eight weeks. His finger was placed in a splint and he “could potentially return earlier with a protective splint,” the Bulls said in a news release. The 6-foot-5 Jones is averaging 6.3 points and 3.4 rebounds in 17.2 minutes per game, shooting 58.2 percent from the field. He has played in 31 games during his first season with the Bulls, making eight starts. Chicago, one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference, has been beset by injuries lately to guards Lonzo Ball (left knee surgery) and Alex Caruso (right wrist surgery).

HOCKEY

Flyers mired in franchise-worst losing streak

The Flyers continue to slide, losers of a franchise-record 13 straight games and in last place (13-22-8) in the Metropolitan Division. The Flyers have lost four in a row in regulation, five away from matching the team record set in 2006. The Flyers also became the first team in NHL history to have a pair of 10-game losing streaks within the first 40 games of the season. “I’m sorry,” chairman Dave Scott said, addressing the fans. “You deserve so much better than what we’re dealing with right now. This isn’t what anybody signed up for.”

The first streak cost coach Alain Vigneault his job. Mike Yeo was named interim coach for the rest of the season and the Flyers will wait until the offseason to decide on a new coach. The Flyers are about miss the playoffs in consecutive years for the first time since a string of five straight absences from 1990-94. Perhaps they can cling to history as a guide — the Flyers reached the Stanley Cup final in 1997. They haven’t gone that far since a six-game loss to Chicago in 2010, when captain Claude Giroux — still having a fantastic season at 34 and leading the team with 15 goals and 34 points — burst into a future star and so many brighter days seemed ahead.

Penguins sign veteran F Jeff Carter to 2-year extension

Jeff Carter still has plenty of hockey in front of him. The veteran Pittsburgh Penguins forward agreed to a two-year contract extension with the team that runs through the 2023-24 season. The deal carries an average annual value of $3.125 million. The 37-year-old Carter, a two-time Stanley Cup champion with the Los Angeles Kings, has flourished since arriving at the trade deadline last spring. He scored nine goals in 14 games following his acquisition and doesn’t appear to be slowing down in his 17th season. Carter is one of seven active players with 400 career goals. He has 12 goals and 14 assists in 36 games this season for the Penguins, who have won 17 of 19 to move into second place in the heated Metropolitan Division at the season’s midway point. The two-time All-Star indicated recently he planned to play through the end of his old deal, which expired at the end of this season.