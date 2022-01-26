Sandwich bounces back with rout, stays perfect in Cape & Islands

Senior Caroline Barrett scored two goals, and junior Olivia O’Brien, sophomore Adrianna Kelsch, and freshmen Darby Rounseville and Emma Itri all found the back of the net as sixth-ranked Sandwich improved to 6-0-0 in league play with a 6-1 victory over the No. 14 Cape Cod Furies at Gallo Ice Arena.

Just three days removed from their first loss of the season against Canton, the Blue Knights were motivated to bounce back while proving they remain at the head of the class in the Cape & Islands League.

The players on the Sandwich girls’ hockey team felt they had a little more effort to give.

“Coming off the loss, we knew we worked hard but tonight we wanted to work even harder,” Barrett said, referencing Sunday’s 2-0 defeat to Canton.

After Rounseville and Barrett scored in the first period and Kelsch bested Furies sophomore goaltender Olivia Avellar (20 saves) to make it 3-0 in the middle frame, Sandwich (10-1-0) netted three goals in a 41-second span at the start of the third period.

Rounseville, Itri, and O’Brien notched assists in addition to scoring, while Marley Dwyer, Kathleen Barrett, Khloe Schultz, and Quinn Jordan also tallied helpers for the Blue Knights.

“I was very happy with the puck movement and the puck decisions,” Sandwich coach Steve Noll said. “I think overall we have a fairly unselfish team and they care about each other. They want to succeed as a team — there’s not a lot of ‘I’ talking in [the locker room].”

Cape Cod sophomore Sienna Reeves bested Blue Knights junior netminder Sophia Visceglio (16 saves) with two minutes remaining for the visitors’ lone goal. Nauset is the host school for the Furies co-op that also includes Cape Cod Tech and Monomoy.

Although the victory increases Sandwich’s lead atop the Cape & Islands standings, Noll said he feels like his team is still under the radar — a position he relishes.

“We’re sort of like a sleeper down here and I kind of like that,” Noll said. “Everyone looks up and down Rte. 3 and in past years, Falmouth has always been really strong on the Cape and we’ve been right behind them. Now we’re neck and neck.”

In other action Wednesday:

Barnstable 7, Nantucket 0 — Senior Laura Cogswell fired in three goals and sophomore Jayden Ghelfi notched a shutout, leading the Red Hawks (3-4) to a Cape & Islands victory. Eighth-grader Alexis Marcantonio scored her first career goal.

Boston Latin 3, Matignon 1 — Senior forward Sydney Hanlon (1 goal, 1 assist) paced the Wolfpack (2-2) to a nonleague victory at Murphy Memorial Rink. Freshmen Sydney Hanlon and Keira Bruen each added a goal and senior Sarah Young contributed two assists.

Braintree 7, Newton North/South 0 — Sophomore Savanna Littlewood notched a hat trick, more than enough as sophomore Eva Surette’s shutout propelled the No. 17 Wamps (9-2-1) to a Bay State Conference win at John A. Ryan Arena.

Brooks 3, Worcester Academy 1 — Senior Lucy Adams, junior Molly Driscoll, and sophomore Bella Hacker each scored in a nonleague win for Brooks (7-5-2) at Brooks Rink. Freshman Kyleigh Matola saved 17 of the 18 shots that she faced.

Canton 3, Mansfield/OA/Foxboro 2 — Senior captains Payton McDonough, Tess Khoury, and Allie McCabe each scored in a Hockomock League win for the Bulldogs (8-5) at Rodman Arena in Walpole.

Central Catholic 2, Waltham 0 — Freshman Cara Kuczek’s shutout backstopped the Raiders (7-1-1) to a MVC/DCL Small Division win over the Hawks (4-8) at ICenter. Sophomore Kailin Sullivan and senior Madison Terry scored the Raiders’ goals.

Hingham 8, Marshfield 3 — Caroline Doherty netted a hat trick and Abbey Kennedy had a pair of goals for the Harborwomen (7-5) in the Hockomock League win at Pilgrim Arena.

Nobles 3, Lawrence Academy 1 — Junior Brooke Manning scored a pair of goals to power the Bulldogs (13-0-2) to the Independent School league win.

Ursuline 5, Malden Catholic 5 — Seventh grader Kiara Farley scored her first two goals for the Bears (1-6-2) in a draw against the Lancers (7-2-2).

