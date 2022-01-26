With David Ortiz in, who will be the next to sport a Red Sox hat on his Hall of Fame plaque?

Such drives have been a frequent occurrence in recent years. Ortiz will be the fifth player since 2000 to have a Red Sox cap on his Hall plaque. Remarkably, the seven-year gap between Pedro Martinez (2015) and Ortiz marks the largest of the 21st century for the Red Sox.

With news of his election Tuesday, David Ortiz will become the 12th Hall of Famer identified with the Red Sox on his plaque. This summer, he’ll inspire a convoy of New Englanders to head to Cooperstown for his induction ceremony.

Which member of the Red Sox is next in line for Cooperstown?

But it’s possible, perhaps even likely, that the wait for the next Red Sox Hall of Famer will be considerably longer. While Ortiz got elected in his first year, both Rogers Clemens and Curt Schilling dropped off the ballot by coming up short of the 75 percent standard in their 10th and final year.

There are no Red Sox electoral slam dunks on the immediate horizon, the opacity surrounding the committees creates further uncertainty about players who don’t get elected, and some individuals with significant ties to the Red Sox may be more connected to other organizations.

Here’s a look at some possibilities:

▪ Manny Ramirez: If BBWAA voters deemed Clemens and Barry Bonds unworthy, it’s hard to imagine that Ramirez — who tested positive for PEDs multiple times after it was a punishable offense — will encounter a better fate.

▪ Roger Clemens, Curt Schilling: They are now eligible for consideration by the Today’s Game Era Committee, which is scheduled to meet in December. It remains to be seen whether the committee — which includes former players as well as current MLB executives, media members, and historians — is more forgiving of documented PED use (Clemens) than the BBWAA, or whether Schilling will have a critical mass of advocates to result in election.

Of course, even if Schilling is elected, he has made clear his desire not to go into the Hall as a member of the Red Sox.

▪ Dwight Evans: He has had growing support with the Modern Baseball Committee, getting eight of the 12 votes needed for election by the 16-member committee in December 2019. But can he bolster that by four more votes? The committee next meets in 2023.

▪ Luis Tiant: He has been considered at different points by two committees — Modern Baseball and Golden Days — but was not on the ballot in the most recent meetings of either group.

Future BBWAA ballots

▪ Adrian Beltre: He should sail into the Hall as a first-ballot selection in 2024, but it won’t be as a member of the Red Sox. He spent just one year in Boston, though arguably that 2010 campaign redirected his career from a solid if underappreciated performer in his 20s to steady stardom in his 30s.

▪ Dustin Pedroia: The demolition of his knee by Manny Machado prevented the second baseman from having the longevity to reach the statistical totals associated with a Hall of Famer.

No position player whose career started after 1950 has been enshrined with as few games (1,512) as Pedroia played. Still, he’s likely to get some consideration on the 2025 ballot as an iconic force in the game at his peak.

▪ Jon Lester: The lefthander, who will be up for consideration on the 2027 ballot, achieved the longevity that Pedroia did not, and he played a significant role on three title teams while producing a postseason résumé matched by few pitchers.

Still, Lester’s regular-season numbers look a lot like those of Tim Hudson and Mark Buehrle, both of whom are struggling to get 5 percent support to stay on the ballot. Even if he is elected, there’s a chance Lester could go into the Hall with a Cubs hat.

Future committees

▪ Terry Francona: If Francona ever retires, he seems all but certain to gain entry via the Today’s Game committee, though it doesn’t exactly rush to elect managers. Lou Piniella, who last managed in 2010, fell one vote short in 2019 and should be back on the ballot in 2022. Jim Leyland, who last managed in 2013, may be considered by the committee for the first time this year.

Francona likely won’t be a consideration until at least the 2030s. Moreover, if elected, would he go in as a member of the Red Sox, or with a Cleveland Guardians hat? His greatest successes, of course, came in Boston, but he now has spent more years managing in Cleveland, an organization that also was a central part of his upbringing.

Distant future ballots

▪ Chris Sale: With seven straight top-six finishes in the AL Cy Young voting from 2012-18, Sale is probably a few healthy seasons of solid — not even spectacular — performance from a very strong Hall case sometime in the 2030s. But his most dominant years to this point came as a member of the White Sox at the start of his career. Unless his post-Tommy John performance returns to his pre-surgery peaks, even if Sale gains entry to the Hall, it may be as a “reverse Fisk,” wearing the hat of the Sox with whom he started his career.

▪ Mookie Betts: There’s a great chance that Betts cruises into the Hall around 2038 wearing a Dodgers hat.

▪ Xander Bogaerts: Through his age-28 season, Bogaerts has posted a career .290/.353/.459 line with a 115 OPS+. But he has reached another level in the last four years, hitting .299/.371/.523 with a 133 OPS+, emerging as the steadiest force of elite shortstop production in the game.

Several more years of durable production would give him a shot at entry into the Hall. Whether or not he ends up staying in Boston could have a significant impact, as Bill James recently ran a study concluding that players who spend most of their careers with a single club have a significantly higher chance of election.

▪ Rafael Devers: With a .279/.338/.509 line and a 120 OPS+ in more than 2,000 plate appearances, Devers is off to a start through age 24 — when most players are just starting their big league careers — that could become Hall-worthy. Now he just has to back it up by improving and remaining healthy for another 12-15 years.

There’s a real chance that none of these 13 individuals ends up as a representative of the Red Sox in the Hall of Fame. In other words, after Ortiz, it could be decades before the next Red Sox Hall of Famer is enshrined.

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @alexspeier.