Denmark seeks to loosen restrictions as hospitalizations decline with Omicron

Denmark wants to end virus restrictions and reclassify COVID-19 as a disease that no longer poses a threat to society, according to government documents seen by Bloomberg News.

The change is coming as the Nordic country registers record numbers of daily virus infections while hospitalizations are declining, indicating that Omicron is less dangerous than earlier variants of the virus.

Health Minister Magnus Heunicke will follow a recommendation by the country’s epidemic commission not to extend any restrictions beyond Jan. 31, according to the documents. He wants to downgrade the classification of the disease from Feb. 1, four days earlier than proposed by the commission, the documents said. The decision was first reported by the Jyllands-Posten newspaper.