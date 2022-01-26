Kurdish-led militia says it has retaken Syrian prison from Islamic State

The reassertion of control by the Kurdish-led militia, the Syrian Democratic Forces, brings to an end one of the most audacious attacks by Islamic State fighters since the collapse of their so-called caliphate nearly three years ago.

“In the end, they had no choice but to surrender or they would all die, so they decided to surrender,” said Siyamend Ali, one of the officials.

After six days of deadly battles, the Kurdish-led militia that had been battling Islamic State fighters for control of a prison in northeastern Syria regained full control Wednesday after its forces besieged the remaining militants into surrender, three militia officials said.

The prison, in the city of al-Hasaka, held thousands of Islamic State members taken captive as the caliphate fell apart as well as about 700 boys whose families had joined the Islamic State. SDF officials deemed them dangerous, but human rights activists said their detention could violate international law and could potentially radicalize them, creating a new generation of extremists.

The United States, which leads an international military coalition that partnered with the SDF to fight the Islamic State in Syria, backed the Kurdish force in the prison battle, using armored vehicles, attack helicopters, and airstrikes.

SDF officials acknowledged Wednesday that instead of just taking over part of the prison, as an SDF spokesman had said, the militants had joined with rioting prisoners to take over the entire prison complex.

The Islamic State’s attack on the prison, an effort to free the group’s fighters held there, was one of several recent military operations illustrating that it has again become a potent regional threat.

“This is not a problem solely within this city,” Major General John Brennan, the coalition commander, said in a statement. “This is a global problem that requires many nations to come together to develop an enduring long-term solution.”

Using an Arabic acronym for the Islamic State, he said, “The makeshift prisons throughout Syria are a breeding ground for Daesh’s failed ideology.”

The militants attacked Jan. 20 with two suicide car bombs on the entrance. Scores of armed fighters entered the complex, joining their detained comrades and burning plastic and blankets, SDF officials said.

Islamic State sleeper cells in surrounding neighborhoods also attacked the SDF, so its forces had to secure those areas before it could get to the prison.

For the last two days, SDF forces imposed a siege on a handful of wards where prisoners and attackers had refused to surrender and were holding prison workers and the 700 boys hostage.

By Wednesday, the militants were running low on food and water and had no way to treat those who had been wounded in the fighting, so they surrendered, said Nuri Mahmud, an SDF official.

SDF officials posted images of scores of men who appeared to be prisoners lined up in the prison yard after surrendering Wednesday.

They said they had not yet been able to assess the situation of the boys who had been held hostage. But their forces had known which building the boys were in and did not use heavy weapons near it.

“ISIS tried to take advantage of the youths in the prison to a certain extent,” Mahmud said, using an alternative name for the Islamic State. “The forces were careful about that.”

The officials said they were still trying to determine how many of their fighters and how many Islamic State attackers and prisoners had been killed. During the battles, videos circulated on social media showing dead bodies strewn around the prison and an SDF spokesman said at least 30 SDF fighters and more than 100 militants had been killed.

It also remained unclear how many prisoners had escaped.

The prison lies in a predominantly Kurdish region of northeastern Syria outside the control of the Syrian authorities in Damascus. The Kurdish-led SDF fought alongside the United States to help drive the Islamic State from the region in 2019 and has since maintained a wide measure of autonomy there.

The United States still has a base at al-Hasaka with about 700 troops, and a smaller base near the Jordanian border in the south.