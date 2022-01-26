Sweden extends COVID curbs to February to tackle rampant spread

Sweden will extend its current rules to curb COVID-19 transmission, as health authorities expect that as much as 10 percent of the population could be infected by the virus in the next two weeks.

The government expects to be able to remove most restrictions from Feb. 9, Social Minister Lena Hallengren said at a press conference on Tuesday. Transmission is rampant in the country of 10.4 million people and vaccinations are proceeding at a fast pace, leading health authorities to estimate cases will begin to decline next month.

“We estimate that about half a million people are currently being infected by COVID-19 every week, and we hope that another half a million people a week will accept the offer to get vaccinated,” said Karin Tegmark Wisell, director-general at the Public Health Agency. “That will lead to a decline as there are fewer individuals who can be infected.”